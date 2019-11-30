Melchizedek was first high priest

There are two Old Testament references to Melchizedek, who was the king and priest of early day Jerusalem around 2,000 B.C., and six in the Book of Hebrews in the New Testament that raise compelling questions.

But unlike some interpreters, Ministers Mike Hunter, Mike Vestal and Mark McCuistion don’t find Melchizedek to be particularly mysterious.

They say Abram, whom God subsequently named “Abraham,” met the high priest in Salem after Abram’s victory over five kings in the Valley of Shaveh and that was a key point as Melchizedek blessed Abram with bread and wine and accepted a 10th of the goods he had recovered, acknowledging Abram as the patriarch of the Jews and setting the first example of tithing.

The references are in Genesis 14:18-20, Psalm 110:4 and Hebrews 5:6, 6:20, 7:1-3, 10-11, 15 and 17.

Hebrews 7:3 is especially intriguing, saying Melchizedek was “without father or mother, without genealogy, without beginning of days or end of life, resembling the Son of God, he remains a priest forever,” which some scholars have interpreted as an allusion to Jesus’ ministry.

“There is no question that these references make it a challenging identity,” said the Rev. Hunter, pastor of the First Christian Church in Midland. “There is an almost Christ-like reference in Hebrews and when Melchizedek brings out the bread and wine for Abram, it’s almost like covenant stuff.

“If I were teaching it, I’d say it lays groundwork for what happens next with Abraham’s covenant with God. The interchange between the two of them is more about Abram. Clearly, the main player moving forward is Abram.”

Abram honored Melchizedek as God’s high priest, Hunter said, but it was Abraham’s descendant Aaron who became the father of the Levitical priesthood. “I wouldn’t put Melchizedek and Christ in the same sentence,” he said.

“They’re not on the same level.”

Vestal, minister of Westside Church of Christ in Midland, said Hebrews’ anonymous author “was such a thinker and such a student of the Old Testament that he could see that Melchizedek was a type of Christ like the sacrifices of the Old Testament are a type of Christ.

“What we see in Genesis 14 is that he is a king and priest to whom Abram pays tithes and so the writer of Hebrews bases a lot of teaching about the high priesthood of Jesus on him,” Vestal said. “No record is given concerning the birth of Melchizedek or his death and the Hebrew writer is making the point that Jesus is our high priest and king, the one to whom all praise and glory belong. He has had no beginning and now that he is risen, he makes life possible for all.”

Vestal said Melchizedek “had parents and was born and passed away like everybody else.

“I don’t think he is mysterious, but I do think he is intriguing and fascinating to think about,” he said. “Sometimes people read far too much into someone about whom not much is revealed. He was a man like Abram. There is no reason to think anything different.

“There is no indication in Scripture that Melchizedek was divine, but there is every indication in Scripture that Jesus is.”

The Rev. McCuistion, pastor of the First Church of the Nazarene, said Hebrews “is all about telling the Jewish people that Jesus is the better way.

“Hebrews talks about Melchizedek and compares him to Jesus, who is the high priest in the order of Melchizedek,” McCuistion said. “It’s trying to show the Jewish people that Jesus is connected to their faith.

“Melchizedek was a man, a physical being, a real person in time and space who foreshadowed Jesus. I don’t think there is anything mysterious about him. He was a godly person, a smart dude who was recognized by the people as a representative of the Lord God. He had a great role and did a good job.

“The point is that Jesus assumed the high priest role that Melchizedek once had.”