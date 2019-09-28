Isaiah foretold Jesus

Quoted in the Gospels eight times by Jesus, Isaiah is one of the Old Testament’s major prophets and is remembered for his Messianic references in Chapters 52 and 53 and for his vivid account of God’s commissioning of him in Chapter 6 of the book named for him.

Ministers say he was a very articulate, fearless man who prophesied in the 7th and 8th Centuries B.C. during the reigns of the Judean Kings Uzziah, Jotham, Ahaz and Hezekiah.

“He was a silver-tongued renegade and he didn’t care what people thought,” said the Rev. Marcos Zuniga, family pastor of Kingdom Church. “He stood on his own. He just wanted to do what the Lord wanted.”

Zuniga said that like most prophets, Isaiah “stood his ground and paid the price along the way.

“He told the people that it was going to be doom and gloom if they didn’t get right with the Lord,” Zuniga said. ‘He knew it was only by paying attention to what the Lord was giving him that they would find peace. He told it the way it was no matter the consequences.”

New Life Church Pastor Tim Halstead said Isaiah “was one of the greatest prophets like Ezekiel and Jeremiah.

“He said in Isaiah 53:5 that the Messiah would be ‘pierced for our transgressions and crushed for our iniquities, the punishment that brought us peace was on him and by his wounds we are healed,’” the Rev. Halstead said.

“Isaiah 53:2 says Jesus grew up before God ‘like a tender shoot and like a root out of dry ground.’ He had some bad warnings for the coming fall of Judah, Samaria and Israel if they didn’t turn back to God.

“Chapter 6 talks about his coming into the presence of God. He saw the Lord on his throne, high and exalted, and the seraphim called, ‘Holy, holy, holy is the Lord Almighty,’” Halstead said.

“Isaiah cried, ‘Woe to me! I am ruined for I am a man of unclean lips!’ But the Lord asked, ‘Whom shall I send and who will go for us?’ A lot of sermons have been preached on Isaiah’s reply: ‘Here am I. Send me!’

“Isaiah is a book of action, saying we should look toward the Lord and be his messengers because there is a coming king. He says quite a lot about Jesus.”

The Rev. Dare Stevens, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Crane, said the prophet’s book “is the lens in which the Jewish people look back on their time in exile in Babylon and then how they started rebuilding their life in the promised land.

“Isaiah was a traditional Hebrew prophet, very well-spoken and forthright,” Stevens said. “He was a preacher and teacher who called the people to accountability. Most of the prophets were not shy or shrinking flowers. They spoke to kings and leaders with loud voices, calling for repentance.”

Stevens said Isaiah “becomes very poetic about the coming Messiah, the Lord, the chosen servant who would be a blessing to all nations, and he ties in to Cyrus the Great, the Persian king who freed the Jews from exile to return to Jerusalem.”