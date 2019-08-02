  • August 2, 2019

Buckner names executive director in Permian Basin

Buckner names executive director in Permian Basin

Posted: Friday, August 2, 2019 2:28 pm

MIDLAND Buckner Children and Family Services, a ministry of Buckner International, named Patricia Acosta as the nonprofit’s executive director in the Permian Basin, effective Aug. 1.

In her new role, Acosta will oversee the daily operations of Buckner Midland, which includes Buckner Family Pathways and Buckner Foster Care and Adoption.

Acosta began working for Buckner in 2016 as a Foster Care Case Manager in Midland. Currently, she serves as the Foster Care Supervisor.

Acosta has eight years of experience advocating for children and families. She is a licensed child placing agency administrator and a TrustBased Relational Intervention (TBRI) Practitioner. She also holds a bachelor of psychology degree from San Angelo State and a master of social work from the University of Texas at Arlington.

In addition to her work with Buckner, Acosta also serves the community as an adjunct professor at the University of Texas of the Permian Basin where she teaches an undergrad class on child abuse and neglect.

