Music leader seeks to inspire

MIDLAND The Rev. Lane Oliver went to the University of Texas at Austin with the ambition of becoming an engineer, but was only there for a semester until hearing the call to ministry and transferring to Jacksonville College in East Texas.

The 45-year-old Houston native studied his last two years for a bachelor’s degree in music education and vocal performance at East Texas Baptist in Marshall, then embarked on a career that put him on the road at youth camps and college events for the Armored Outreach organization and the Rev. Brad Fogarty of Birmingham, Ala.

“Brad spoke and I did the music,” said the Rev. Oliver, who plays guitar and piano.

He joined the staff at Mid-Cities Community Church as a graphic designer, became a videographer in 2005 and joined the worship team as a singer the next year. He succeeded Pat Brown as worship pastor in 2009 and since then has led the church choir and stage band, rehearsing them and planning the music where 2,500 people worship at 9:30 and 11 a.m. each Sunday.

“Our heart is to create an environment for people to connect with God and hear from him,” he said. “We feel like music is a great way to do that. It helps to focus our minds and hearts on God, hear from him and see how he wants us to grow in our lives.”

Oliver and his wife Mistie have three children.

With an equal mix of singers and instrumentalists in Mid-Cities’ 35-member worship team, Oliver said, they draw material from contemporary groups like Elevation Worship, Hillsong Worship and Gateway Worship. “We want to reach people with the truth of God’s love through music,” he said.

“I believe music impacts people’s lives with God-centered messages that can be life-changing.”

Mid-Cities Community Church also has campuses at 3309 Neely Ave. in Midland, which meets at 9:45 and 11:15 a.m. Sunday, and in Deaderick Auditorium at Odessa College with Hispanic services at 11 a.m. Sunday. Its Hispanic services at the home church are at 11 a.m. The senior pastor is the Rev. Daniel Stephens.

Singer Krystle Tumlinson said Oliver is a cheerful but thorough leader. “He prepares for Sunday all week long,” Tumlinson said.

“He chooses the songs and uploads them to us and we practice and then get together on Sunday morning for a final run-through. Lane is a humble guy who loves to pour encouragement into people. He is a leader’s leader who is always available.

“You cannot help but see God’s reflection shining off him because of the mantle he carries in his heart for God and our team.”