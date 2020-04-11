Symbolic derrick conveys values

The tallest building in Odessa just got taller with the addition of a 50-foot derrick bearing two big white Christian crosses and two equally prominent white “USA” signs.

The previously 175-foot high Prosperity Bank building downtown presented a good opportunity for something inspirational, thought building owner John Bushman, CEO of the Investment Corp. of America.

Bushman had wanted the tower, modeled after early day oil derricks with an oil-black background and runners of red and blue LED lights alternately highlighting the corners, done by Dec. 10 as a Christmastime affirmation of the faith in God and unabashed patriotism embraced by most Permian Basin citizens.

But problems with finding a contractor and then with getting the materials shipped here delayed the project until four hardy experts from the National Signs Co. of Houston finished the task March 19. “I couldn’t get anyone around here to do it because they’re not used to that kind of height,” Bushman said.

“The blue gets a little bit indistinct at night, but you can see the red from 12 blocks away. It’s very luminous.”

He’d hoped to get the derrick into place earlier, but with the increasing prevalence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the job’s completion turned out to be well-timed after all. “I think it really brings out what we represent out here as good Christian people,” Bushman said.

“I definitely wanted it to be a symbol of hope and dedication to the U.S.A. We as a whole in West Texas are very much Christian country lovers and I can’t think of anything I would rather represent. In this time of unrest and uncertainty at the very height of the fear being spread, the Lord’s timing was perfect and exquisite.

“It’s a beacon of hope for dedicated, red-blooded Americans. Call us rednecks. We love Christ and we love our country.”

National Signs Installation Foreman David van Orstrand said it was a task with a fairly high level of difficulty that was indispensably aided by Odessa’s Nimble Crane Co., which assembled a crane from an 18-wheel truck alongside the bank to lift the materials to the roof. “The men wore fall protection harnesses with grab ropes to be 100 percent sure that they wouldn’t be falling off there,” Van Orstrand said.

“I had flown out there four months ago to survey it.”

He said his company has fulfilled numerous such contracts, having replaced all the lighted signage to change Reliant Stadium to NRG Stadium, where the Houston Texans play, in 2014.

The men who installed the derrick were Jamie Perez and Matthew Gandara along with helpers Victor Barron and David Martinez.