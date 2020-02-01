Abraham exemplar of faith

As the father of Islam, Judaism and Christianity, Abraham is a very significant figure who serves as the best Biblical example of the importance and power of faith, ministers say.

Ministers Janie Kelley, Tim O’Neal, Adam Elliott and Don Caywood say God renamed Abram as a symbol of his readiness to become a patriarch.

Noting that God told Abraham to leave the land of Ur and go to the area that would become Israel, the Rev. Kelley said, “Abraham represents following God’s leading even into uncharted lands.

“We have each walked through times when we had not yet come to a mature faith and would allow our faith to take us only so far. When faith comes to complete fullness and maturity, we follow God’s leading no matter if it seems reasonable or safe.”

Abraham is believed to have lived around 2,000 B.C. and his story is primarily told in the 12th, 15th, 18th, 21st and 25th chapters of Genesis. Then Galatians 3:29 in the New Testament says, “If you belong to Christ, then you are Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promise.”

“Even in their well-advanced years, God promised to give Abraham and Sarah a son and said Abraham would be ‘The Father of Many Nations,’” said Kelley, pastor of the Unity of West Texas Church.

Referring to Sarah’s choice of her handmaiden Hagar to bear them a son, Ishmael, Kelley said, “As time went by, they let fear and doubt take over and thought God had forgotten about them.

“So they took matters into their own hands. How many times have we become impatient and tried to ‘help God?’ Instead of being patient, we attempt to force things to happen; but even in our doubt and temporary unbelief, God loves and blesses us anyway.”

The Rev. O’Neal said it “was through the descendants of Abraham and Sarah and the bloodline of all Israel that Jesus would eventually come through.

“Abraham is an exceptional example of faith in that here is somebody who hasn’t had the son that God had promised,” the Refuge Ministries pastor said. “He is over 100 years old, his wife is in her 90s and it’s only a few years after they had Isaac that the Lord told him to go sacrifice his son.

“There was no hesitation. He got up the next morning and went to go do it. They were on their way up the mountain when Isaac asked, ‘We have wood, but where is the sacrifice?’ “And Abraham said, ‘The Lord will provide a sacrifice,’ believing God would provide an alternative.

“He was to the point of bringing the knife down into his son when the Lord sent an angel to stop him and provided a ram instead.”

O’Neal said the patriarch of all patriarchs “is a stellar example of how we are to be obedient with all the things God gives us in our lives, our families, finances and health.

“This shows the level of obedience we should have,” he said. “Trust God for everything and use everything we have for the Lord.”

Elliott, co-minister of Downtown Church of Christ in Midland, said Abraham “is very significant because he is where the vine starts.”

Citing Exodus 3:6, where God tells Moses, ‘I am the God of your fathers, the God of Abraham and of Isaac and of Jacob,’” Elliott said, “Jesus uses this analogy in John 15:5 when he says, ‘I am the vine, you are the branches.

“‘If you remain in me and I in you, you will bear much fruit. Apart from me, you can do nothing.’

“We look back and see that incredible picture where God is going to save his people,” Elliott said. “Abraham’s choice to step out in faith and follow God into the unknown is the major starting point of the story of reconciliation and redemption. Then God makes his covenant to redeem mankind.”

Caywood said Abraham “is the father of our faith, so that makes him the progenitor of living by faith.

“Those of us who belong to Christ are Abraham’s seed and heirs according to the promises God makes to him of blessings and divine favor,” the Rev. Caywood said.

Asked his interpretation of the appearance of three angels in the form of men in Genesis 18, Caywood said one of them “was the pure incarnate visitation of Jesus because the other two left to destroy Sodom and Gomorrah and Jesus stayed with Abraham and Sarah for one to three days to remind them that a child from Abraham’s own loins would become the child of promise, Isaac, from whom blessings would flow to all the nations of the world.

“These were big guys, very angelic-looking,” he said. “When you see someone with the supernatural, divine appearance of a spiritual being, you’re going to know.”

Caywood said the Bible doesn’t identify the angels, but one was probably Gabriel, who often carried God’s messages to men.