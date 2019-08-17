COPELAND: Content with grace

Do you ever feel discontented? Dr. David Levy tells the story of an airline pilot who was flying over Tennessee. He turns to his co-pilot and says, “You see that lake down there? When I was a boy, I used to sit in a rowboat on that lake and watch the airplanes soar across the sky and wish I were up there. Now I’m a pilot, and I look down at the lake from up here and wish I were in that rowboat fishing.”

Like that pilot, it seems as a culture we are a discontented people. The average family credit card debt is over $16,000, often because we are discontented with our income and live above our means.

According to Paul Amato, a top divorce researcher, between 42-45 percent of first-time marriages end in divorce as of 2018.

A 2017 article by Career Change Statistics indicated the average person changes careers 5-7 times during their working life and the average person changes jobs more than 10 times during those same years. Those same statistics indicate that as of 2017 that 30 percent of the workforce changes jobs every 12 months. That is a lot of change and listed as the primary reason for the change is some form of discontentment on the part of the worker.

The Apostle Paul in II Corinthians chapter 12 shares that he had some sort of physical affliction that the Lord would not take away even though Paul had prayed, pleaded, for the Lord to remove the affliction. The Lord’s response to Paul’s pleading was simply, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness” (verse 9). ‘Grace’ usually refers to the undeserved, unmerited favor of God. It has a much deeper meaning of blessing and intricate relationship as well. The word ‘sufficient’ is literally the word ‘contentment.’ The word ‘perfect’ can also mean ‘completed.’ A translation might be, “My unmerited favor toward you is contentment for you, and my power to provide contentment is completed in you when you are weak.”

In the following verse Paul simply says that he is indeed contented (even delighted) in weaknesses, insults, hardships, persecutions, and difficulties.

I suspect most of us become discontented about something at some point in our lives. The question at that point is can we find contentment in the grace of Jesus Christ? Are you feeling tired or sick? There is grace. Are you feeling ridiculed at work or betrayed by friends? There is grace. Do you feel inadequate for a challenge at hand? There is grace.

How that grace is made known will be different and tailored to your specific need. The question is: Are you willing to be weak, dependent on the Lord, in order that His grace, His favor, may be known in your life? The Lord’s sufficiency, His grace, will not be known in the life of a person who feels sufficient within themselves. A reliance on self-sufficiency is the heart of discontentment in our culture. Yet self-sufficiency disappoints and leads to the endless search for new spouses, new jobs, new life directions. The result is most often a dissatisfied life instead of the contented life the Lord desires for each of us.

With all the discontent in our culture is there a secret formula to contentment? Well, there are certainly some biblical principles that come into view.

First, there is a difference between having a Christ-centered passion for excellence and being discontented with life. The desire to do our best should always be present. Colossians 3:23 says, “Whatever you do, do your work heartily, as for the Lord, rather than men …”

Simply put, do your best, not for self or to be admired by others, but for Christ.

Second, there is a key to true contentment in I Timothy 6:6 where it says, “Godliness with contentment is great gain.”

There are people who appear godly, but seem to have no contentment in their lives. There are people that appear content, but there is no evidence of godliness in their lives. God’s Word says that contentment and godliness were meant to be partners in grace. Together they bring great gain, satisfaction, and peace to life.

Do you have contentment in where the Lord has placed you in life? Are you living a Christ-centered, godly lifestyle? If so, you have great gain. If not, there is grace, God’s unmerited favor for you. When you commit your life to Jesus Christ you are depending on His sufficiency. Christ in turn promises to empower you in the middle of whatever life throws at you. It is in fellowship with Jesus there is contentment with His grace.