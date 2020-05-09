World’s wisest man led astray

Blessed by God with surpassing wisdom upon succeeding his father David as the king of Israel, Solomon was loaded with contradictions that led to great economic and military strength for his nation but eventually to beleaguerment by enemies who destroyed it.

Ministers Ron Hankins, Kathryn Almendarez and Andy Hill explained that Solomon was led by some of his 700 wives and 300 concubines to approve the worship of idols during his reign from 970 to 931 B.C.

Citing First Kings 4:25-26, Hankins said, “He had 12,000 horsemen and 40,000 stalls for his horses and chariots.

“He composed 3,000 proverbs and his songs numbered 1,005.”

Most scholars think Solomon wrote the Song of Songs when he was young, Proverbs in his middle years and Ecclesiastes near the end of his life, said Hankins, pastor of the First Presbyterian Church.

The pastor said Israel prospered from the king’s construction of a fleet of ships and a seaport on the Gulf of Aqabah, but those and other achievements came from high taxation and “harsh measures of human exploitation and oppressive forced labor which not only involved people defeated in battle but also tens of thousands of his own Israelite people.

“We find within Solomon’s story an important lesson for Christians today, particularly in the United States as we struggle to balance being the wealthiest and greatest super-power on earth with being one nation truly under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all,” Hankins said.

“We must be careful of the temptation of having enormous power and wealth, as well as military and technological superiority, yet abandoning our walk and relationship with God. Not caring enough for the poor, the homeless, the unemployed, the uninsured, the minority, the immigrant, the addicted and the abused is the same path that diminished Solomon’s great reign of power.”

The Rev. Almendarez, co-pastor of the Open Door Church, noted that Solomon was born as the result of adultery between David and Bathsheba, but God nonetheless named him to be king and build the great temple.

Almendarez said Solomon’s “weakness and compromise in the course of making alliances with other nations led him to swerve from the ways of the Lord.

“First Kings 11 records the judgment,” she said. “The Lord was angry with Solomon because he shifted his allegiance away from the God of Israel, who had appeared to him on two occasions and warned him about this very thing.

“But he did not obey the Lord’s command. So the Lord said to Solomon, ‘Because you insist on doing these things and have not kept the covenantal rules I gave you, I will surely tear the kingdom away from you.

“‘However, for your father David’s sake I will not do this while you are alive. I will tear it away from your son’s hand instead. But I will not tear away the entire kingdom; I will leave your son one tribe for my servant David’s sake and for the sake of my chosen city, Jerusalem.’”

Almendarez said leaders “can be capable through wisdom of great heights and through hubris and departure from wisdom of great failure.

“We as the body of Christ corporate need to pray for those in authority and also that we might keep the word of the Lord and his precepts,” she said. “It is through him that our nation, state and cities are governed and our lives are peaceful and prosperous.”

The Rev. Hill said Solomon had asked God “for wisdom, not for riches or for his enemies to killed, so he’d be able to rule the people as he should.

“He sought God’s wisdom and God made his kingdom like no other on earth,” said Hill, pastor of the West Texas Cowboy Church. “He was the wisest man in the world and the Queen of Sheba came to visit him to see if it was true.

“He was right with God when he built the temple that his father had designed and wanted to build. But then he entered into royal marriages to forge political alliances and set himself up to fail.” Hill said.

“Some say Solomon never worshiped foreign deities, but he nonetheless permitted that to take place in the kingdom God had given him. Then the kingdom was torn away under the reign of his son Rehoboam and split up.

“Some say Ecclesiastes is the record of his repentance because it talks about the evils he allowed. Second Chronicles 9:29-31 doesn’t mention Solomon’s having died in that state of judgment and my personal belief is that he did repent and didn’t die in a state of separation from God.”