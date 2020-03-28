  • March 28, 2020

Lifelong music man leads

Lifelong music man leads

Hill continues decades-long career at Northside Baptist

  • Doing What He Loves

    Eli Hartman | Odessa American

    Northside Baptist Church Music Director David Hill sits in the office of his church.

Posted: Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:00 am

By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The Rev. David Hill has played a variety of roles during his work at Southern Baptist churches in Texas and Oklahoma but is now doing what he loves best, serving as worship leader and directing the choir at Northside Baptist Church at 100 W. 50th St.

The 63-year-old Haskell native took degrees from Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene and Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth before working as a youth minister, adult and children’s education director and music minister at churches in Brownfield, Corpus Christi, Hollis, Okla., Gun Barrel City, southeast of Dallas, and Pflugerville in Central Texas.

He was music minister at Bellview Baptist Church in Midland for eight years till joining Senior Pastor Clydel Chapman at Northside two years ago. He is the older brother of West Texas Cowboy Church Pastor Andy Hill.

Hill and his wife Linda, who is director of secondary mathematics for Midland public schools, have two children and a grandchild.

“We did a Christmas program and we’re in the middle of rehearsing for an Easter cantata,” he said in early March. “I love working with the choir and leading worship every Sunday. I love people and I always try to lead the congregation to a place where they’re ready to hear what the pastor has to say.

“I think the songs have a message that stands on its own apart from the sermon,” said Hill, who also teaches trumpet at Nimitz Middle School and Permian High School. “I try to plan things thematically and seek the Lord’s face as to what the theme should be from week to week.

“I don’t visit with Clydel that much and it is amazing that we fit together like a hand in a glove just about every Sunday. Only the Lord can do that.”

The Rev. Jeff Cleere, associate pastor of music at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, participates with Hill in the 135-member Singing Men of West Texas, who performed at Carnegie Hall in New York City in 2018. “I’ve watched David trust God in some tough times,” Cleere said.

“His faith was challenged and because of his trust in God, he came out even stronger. He is a patient man. You’d have to be to teach middle-schoolers trumpet. And he is gregarious. I don’t think he has ever met a stranger. He loves the Lord and is resilient because of his faith.”

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Saturday, March 28, 2020 3:00 am.

