  • October 19, 2019

COPELAND: The quality of mercy - Odessa American: Religion

COPELAND: The quality of mercy

Posted: Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:00 am

Dr. John Copeland, Sr. Pastor Crescent Park Baptist Church

 “The quality of mercy is not strained.”

This is a line from William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice,” perhaps not the best source for truth, but in this case, truth nonetheless.

In the play, the speaker is telling Shylock that mercy must be freely given to the title character.

Mercy cannot be constrained or forced.

I’ve heard it said, and have said it many times, that grace is getting what we do not deserve from God, and mercy is Not getting what we Do deserve.

Romans 3:23 says we have all sinned. Romans 6:23 says what we earn from sin is death, eternal separation from a loving God into a place called Hell. Yet that same verse goes on that to say that God’s freely offered gift is eternal life through Jesus Christ, The Lord.

God’s mercy is not strained. It is freely given. God is not looking to blast you. He’s desiring to Bless you.

It is no stretch for The Lord to love you, forgive you, and bless your life with forgiveness and joy. It is exactly what He desires. Isn’t that what you desire, too?

Posted in on Saturday, October 19, 2019 5:00 am. | Tags: , ,

