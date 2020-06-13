Hutto takes reins at Sunset Heights

The Rev. William Charles “Bill” Hutto has seen a lot of Texas and the world and he applies that experience to his work as the new pastor of Sunset Heights Baptist Church at 2401 W. 16th St.

Recently teaching from Nehemiah about the rebuilding of the walls of Jerusalem in the Fifth Century B.C., Hutto said the book shows how properly motivated people working together can accomplish great things. “God intervenes to overcome obstacles when we worship genuinely from the heart, are generous in giving and work harmoniously with others,” he said.

Hutto is a 50-year-old native of Belton, in East-Central Texas, who lived in a variety of places while his father served as an Army enlisted man. He was in the Marine Corps Reserve and on active duty in Japan and for the past nine years he has been a captain and chaplain in the Texas State Guard.

Hutto earned a bachelor’s degree at Mary Hardin-Baylor University in Belton and master’s and doctoral degrees at Andersonville Theological Seminary in Camilla, Ga. He and his wife Katherine have six children and a grandchild.

Hutto was a pastor at churches in Moab, Utah, Holland, Texas, Belton, where he started a church for prior criminal offenders, Bastrop, Kerrville, Kingsbury and East Side Baptist Church in McCamey till becoming pastor of Sunset Heights, a Southern Baptist church, four months ago.

The church averages 50 people at its 10:45 a.m. Sunday services.

“Following our discipleship closely means walking on a journey to spiritual renewal with the authority and power that God gives through Jesus on the Cross,” Hutto said. “God’s coming into our lives gives us our identity in Christ and our position in his family.

“He gives us purpose so that we’re not just getting up, eating, drinking and breathing air but are making a difference for him in people’s lives.”

Marine Corps veteran Mark Foncannon was a member of Hutto’s church in McCamey. “Bill believes that we are all in the world for a reason and that each day we can find new reasons to be a better person,” Foncannon said.

“He is a top-notch, top-drawer man who stands for God, country and family. He doesn’t care what religion or ethnic group you are in. He will stand there with you and share his religion and his God with anybody.

“It’s up to you to take what you want and leave what you want.”