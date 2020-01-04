Pornography addiction can be defeated

ANDREWS It took Leslie Lynn Boone awhile to decide what he wanted to do in life, but since 1986, when he enrolled at Sunset International Bible Institute in Lubbock, he has served as a minister in Big Spring, Bryan, Hempstead, near Houston, and since 2011 at the Andrews Church of Christ, where in late November he had been preaching on forgiveness, particularly as it related to the addiction to pornography.

“More and more secular studies show that pornography is not a natural thing,” Boone said. “It impacts how we look at ourselves and how we look at other people, so it is not something that’s OK. It has a negative impact on us and our relationships, but that doesn’t mean we have to be stuck there when we get caught up in it.

“We can get back to where God wants us to be in our relationships and lives.”

The minister had been teaching from the first and fifth chapters of First John, which he said “is a nice book reminding us that God forgives.

“People sometimes wrestle with doubts about forgiveness, but First John tells us that God is faithful and forgives,” he said. “If we’re faithful, we have eternal life. He keeps his promises in Christ.”

Boone is a 57-year old California native whose dad was an aircraft mechanic who took the family to Illinois, Texas, Oklahoma, Iowa, Louisiana and back to Texas, where Boone graduated from high school in Vidor, on the Gulf Coast. Boone won an appointment to the Air Force Academy but quickly realized it was wrong for him, then worked as a cable TV technician in Beaumont until going to the SIBI in 1986. He and his wife Beth have three children and two grandchildren.

“A lot of times, the addiction to pornography starts with curiosity,” he said. “The average kid nowadays is exposed to it by age 8. It’s a perfect picture of how humanity can take something good and really mess it up, turning sex into something that is not healthy and is actually harmful.”

Meeting at 201 N.W. Second St. at 10:30 a.m. Sundays, Andrews Church of Christ is attended by an average of 200 people.

Cavitt Church of Christ Secretary Jennifer Cox of Bryan said Boone “is one of those people you can’t say ‘no’ to.

“Leslie is always in a good mood,” Cox said. “I never heard him say a negative thing about anybody and never saw him lose his temper in all those 10 years at Cavitt. He sees the good in people.

“He is not a suit-and-tie person like most ministers. He wears shorts with no shoes. He loves music and has a beautiful voice. When he was studying, he’d put bagpipe music on. He has a heart for people. He and his wife adopted two children. He is one of a kind.”

Former Andrews Church of Christ youth minister Mark Brewer, now an Andrews Middle School shop teacher, said Boone “is easy to talk to and fun to be around.

“It doesn’t matter what’s going on with Leslie,” Brewer said. “He always has time to stop and talk and make you feel like you are the most important person in the room.

“He is very book smart but doesn’t come across that way. He focuses more on relationships than anything. Everything else just comes along with that.”