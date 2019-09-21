Opera singer leads choir

David Corman spent 30 years as an operatic tenor, performing throughout the world, but even after all that, his work as director of traditional music at the First United Methodist Church has a special meaning.

“Our prayer each week is that God speaks through our singing,” Corman said. “We pray that we are literally instruments of the Holy Spirit in bringing love, healing and peace to people’s lives.”

The 56-year-old Minneapolis, Kan., native took a bachelor’s degree in vocal performance and English literature and poetry at Friends University in Wichita, Kan., a master’s degree at Yale University in New Haven, Conn., and an artist’s diploma at the Julliard School in Manhattan, N.Y.

The dramatic tenor sang for opera companies in New York City, Zurich, Switzerland, Vienna, Austria, Chicago and Boston, playing more than 100 leading roles in 3,000 performances in 40 states and 26 foreign countries.

Corman has been in Odessa since 2004, working as director of vocal studies at Odessa College till becoming an adjunct professor of voice at UTPB last year. He has been on the First UMC staff since 2013. Corman and his wife Kimberly have four children and two grandchildren. He has three brothers and two sisters.

He will direct the Stephen Sondheim opera “Into the Woods” from April 30-May 3 next year in the Rea-Greathouse Recital Hall at the Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center. Corman guides the 40-member church choir and sings in 9 a.m. Sunday services.

Using Mozart’s music, he wrote an opera based on “The Three Little Pigs” story and led seven performances for 2,500 second graders in January 2018 at the 415 N. Lee Ave. church. The UTPB Vocal Ensemble will sing an opera for 2,500 second-graders again Nov. 14-15 and do a public performance at 2 p.m. Nov. 16 at the church.

“I believe true art is a reflection of the divine,” Corman said. “It tells all kinds of stories about good and evil and tries to show a better way.”

UTPB Director of Choral and Vocal Studies Frank Eychaner said Corman “is an incredibly gifted singer and a fine choral manager who is a gifted recruiter.

“David has a fantastic energy about him,” said Eychaner, a First UMC member. “He is so good at helping students believe in themselves and guiding them into becoming fine artists and human beings. I don’t know of any other church choir that has the strength of numbers and performance that ours does.”

Asked how Corman finds singers for his UTPB and church programs, Eychaner said, “He genuinely cares about people and they know it.

“As a result, they want to be around.”