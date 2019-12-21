Christmas impacts studied

There seems to be no middle ground with Christmas. You either love it or feel something less than that, but ministers enjoy the holiday while emphasizing that the proverbial “reason for the season” is to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and not get embroiled in the commercialism.

The Revs. Donny Kyker, James Cosentino, Beth Harrington and Eddy Elliott say the evidence is compelling that Jesus was born in August or September, but it doesn’t really matter that historical events developed in such a way that Dec. 25 is the traditional day.

“It’s wonderful,” said Kyker, pastor of Faith Temple Fellowship. “We celebrate the birth of our Savior with the lights, the bells, mistletoe with my wife, watching kids open their gifts, all the fun little things that Christmas brings.

“We go to Starbright Village every year and drive down Shiloh Road at the country club, where there are lots and lots of lights. There’s not a house on that street that doesn’t do something.”

Kyker has been criticized for putting Christmas trees in his sanctuary, but he said Jesus wouldn’t be offended. “We don’t worship a tree and we don’t worry about the people who object,” he said.

“We just pray for them and move on.”

Asked what Jesus’ true birthday is, Kyker said, “I don’t believe this is the time when he was born, but it is when we celebrate our Savior’s birth as a nation and a world.

“I’m a firm believer in celebrating Jesus every day, but it’s cool that the world comes together on this one day.”

Scholars say Zechariah, a priest in the division of Abijah, was serving in the temple on schedule between June 13 and 19 when the angel Gabriel told him that his wife Elizabeth would bear a son who would become John the Baptist. Then six months later Gabriel told Mary she’d be visited by the Holy Spirit and conceive the Savior, putting Jesus’ birth in the late summer or early fall of the next year.

Cosentino, associate pastor of Greenwood Baptist Church, said Christmas “is a special time for me from a personal standpoint.

“I have fond memories because growing up in Hobbs, my parents always tried to make it a special time for us kids,” Cosentino said. “Religiously, it’s the time we celebrate God’s keeping of all the promises he had made to simple humanity in the Old Testament. He said he was going to take this broken world and send a perfect king, a perfect savior to make it right again.

“In Chapter 3 of Genesis, the snake tempted Adam and Eve, they gave in to it and God said he would send someone to crush the head of the snake.”

Cosentino said Santa Claus competes with Jesus for attention and symbolizes the holiday’s materialism. “It seems like there is a competition with our culture’s view of Santa Claus,” he said.

“Santa Claus is a symbol of getting as many presents as we can under the tree and all of that. The idea is based on St. Nicholas, who lived in the Third Century in Turkey. He was a pastor who had inherited great wealth and when he saw people and families in need, he chose to give his wealth away to celebrate the greater gift that God gave to us in Jesus.”

Harrington, pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Monahans, called this “one of the most blessed times of the year.

“We need to be very intentional that in all the fun of shopping and gift-giving, we don’t lose sight of what the holiday is about,” Harrington said. “I remember telling my kids that the moment Santa Claus ever eclipsed the reason for the season or was a higher personality than Jesus and what the season was truly about, then he would never come again.

“Sadly, there are a lot of families in society today who don’t even know what the purpose is. First and foremost as parents, we need to keep our kids and grandkids focused on what is really important about Christmas. That is Jesus’ coming and our anticipation of his coming again.”

Harrington said one of the most memorable aspects of her childhood in Snyder was the Christmastime candlelight services at church. “Even today, there is something special and heartwarming about those,” she said.

“Going to them as a kid, there was almost an ‘aha!’ moment.”

Elliott, pastor of Solid Rock Fellowship Out West, said seasonal gift-giving is appropriate inasmuch as Christ “is God’s greatest gift to mankind.

“As spiritual people, we’re very appreciative and celebrate that sincerely from the heart,” Elliott said. “Jesus did the creating and has always been the gift. We get caught up in the materialism and get distracted. We’ve got kids and grandkids and all kinds of parties to go to.

“It can get over-commercialized with all the politics. You spend this much money on this kid, so you’ve got to spend the same amount on that one over there. You have to keep reminding yourself and your loved ones that it is about Jesus.”

Elliott said the holiday has long-lasting adverse financial effects for many celebrants. “Some grannies are on fixed incomes and they want to do nice things for the kids and grandkids when they’re barely making ends meet,” he said.

“They get carried away and spend too much money trying to keep everyone happy, then try to pay off credit card bills into the next year. It’s almost a sigh of relief when it’s over.”