  • November 28, 2019

Sacred Scripts on display in Odessa - Odessa American: Religion

Sacred Scripts on display in Odessa

Ellen Noël to display more than 80 archived works

Posted: Thursday, November 28, 2019 3:30 am

By Michael Merlo

The Ellen Noël Art Museum plans to display rare medieval and modern books in an exhibition titled, “Sacred Scripts: 1,000 Years of Religious Texts.”

The exhibit will run from Dec. 6 to Feb. 23, 2020, and will show the progression of religious books from medieval manuscripts to modern mass production. The 79-day exhibition includes workshops, choir concerts, a film screening and lectures from visiting speakers about the role of religious books throughout history.

Kristi Reese, the Ellen Noël Art Museum registrar, has been curating the exhibit for the past eight months. She’s an expert in rare books and said the collection contains cultural and faith-based objects that share commonalities.

“One of the things I hope is that they (attendees) will see this connection between multiple faiths,” Reese said.

The exhibit will have more than 80 works exhibited including a 1st edition King James Bible, Egyptian Torah fragments, William Blake’s Illustrations of the Book of Job, leaves from the Nuremberg Chronicle and Shandow Birk’s American Quran.

Reese said the exhibit was inspired by Jeaux White, the former librarian in the Southwest history and genealogy department at Ector County Library. White had a personal collection of Torahs, Bibles, Qurans and other religious texts. When White died last February, some of the texts were donated to the Friends of the Ector County Library, a group dedicated to promoting the library and its services.

Some of White’s collection will be featured in the exhibit along with loaned works from universities, museums and personal texts like Diana Edminston’s 1909 Bible passed down from her grandmother. She said the Bible was a sentimental object for her and didn’t realize how valuable it would be in a museum setting.

The Old Jail Art Center loaned their 19th century Buddhist Pāli Canon manuscript to the showcase. Patrick Kelly, the executive director of the OJAC in Albany, Texas, said he hopes this exhibition will be enlightening for attendees.

“It’s important that the audience in this part of the country is exposed to different cultures,” Kelly said.

The Ellen Noël Art Museum will open the exhibit with a reception on at 5 p.m. Dec. 6 including a performance by the Odessa College and Odessa High School choirs. All of the events will be free excluding ceramic and calligraphy workshops.

