Ahab, Jezebel examined

If you want a Bible story to take your breath away, read about King Ahab and Queen Jezebel in First and Second Kings.

Clergymen Todd Starnes, James McCrary and Ray Young say the couple, who reigned over the northern kingdom of Israel in the Ninth Century B.C., were murderers, thieves and idolaters and among the wickedest rulers in the Old Testament.

“The story that always sticks out to me is in First Kings 21:1-16 where Ahab wants Naboth the Jezreelite’s vineyard,” said the Rev. Starnes, pastor of the First Assembly of God. “Acting like a spoiled child, he goes back to Jezebel and she scolds him, saying, ‘You’re the king.

“‘You can take anything you want.’”

Starnes said Jezebel then had Naboth murdered, after which the prophet Elijah told the couple they would be killed and “dogs will lick up your blood.”

“We live in a world where it seems that evil people get away with so much, but in the end justice prevails for those who live right and try to make right choices,” Starnes said. “God will not be mocked. In this lifetime or in eternity, we’re going to answer for our actions. God has the final say.”

Dogs did lick Ahab’s blood after he was killed in a battle, then 10 years later as told in Second Kings 9:30-37 Jezebel was thrown out of her upstairs bedroom window, trampled by horses and eaten by dogs.

Rabbinic literature says Ahab “had inscribed on all the doors of the city of Samaria the words, ‘Ahab hath abjured the living God of Israel.’”

Starnes said another notable story is in First Kings 18:16-45, where Elijah convenes a contest with 850 prophets of the fertility gods Baal and Asherah.

After Jezebel’s prophets fail to call down fire to burn an altar and a sacrificial bull, Elijah calls it down and has all the false prophets put to the sword, provoking Jezebel to try to kill him while he hides in a cave. “Ahab was the king, but Jezebel was calling the shots,” Starnes said.

The Rev. McCrary said the couple “were some of the most evil and wicked rulers that Israel had ever known.

“They had tons of the prophets of Baal and Asherah going around killing the prophets of Yahweh, or God, and Elijah told Ahab there wouldn’t be any rain till he said so,” said McCrary, pastor of pastoral care and missions at the First Baptist Church. “This infuriated Ahab, but there were three years of drought and a huge famine in the land.

“Elijah sent word to the king that he wanted to see him face to face. Elijah challenged him to bring all the prophets of Baal and Asherah and all the people of Israel to Mount Carmel. He asked the people, ‘How long will you waver between gods? If you follow Yahweh, follow him, but if you follow Baal, follow him!’

“Elijah mocked the false prophets because they could not bring fire down to the altar and sacrificial bull,” McCrary said. “He called on God and fire fell from Heaven and lapped up everything. Then he took all the false prophets and had them put to death.”

McCrary said Jezebel “was a strong, heavy-handed woman, a bad girl for sure.

“She is one of the wickedest women in the Bible, a murderer and a prostitute,” he said.

Scholars say Ahab ruled from 871-852 B.C. and that Jezebel died in 842 B.C.

Young said the couple is an example of “the evil heart that serves itself instead of those entrusted to it or God.

“They were more concerned about themselves than they were about God or the nation of Israel,” said Young, minister of the Westside Church of Christ in Seminole. “The great leadership lessons are that they failed both at honoring God and the people and that things were never as bad for the nation as when they were king and queen.”

Young said Jezebel was the worst of the two, “but it revealed something about Ahab’s heart in choosing her and being led that way because he had the law and the prophets and she was a pagan.

“He should have known better,” he said. “It’s a testimony to our own times that the people of faith should stand up for the truth even if that comes at a personal cost.”