Churches starting to resume services

With a mixture of excitement and apprehension, at least three Odessa churches — First Baptist, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton and Holy Redeemer — are planning to resume live services this weekend with social distancing guidelines in place.

“We’re tired of being closed. That’s the bottom line. We’re tired of being closed and the governor has he ruled that churches are essential and so we are following his guidelines to the T. And we’ve determined that we can follow his guidelines and have … worship together. It will look very different in terms of people being spread out and everything because the max we can get in our building under the way we’ve got it set up is about 350 and so that’s why we’re doing multiple services,” said the Rev. Byron McWilliams, senior pastor of First Baptist.

He added that the church is ready to reopen for in-person services as allowed under a state order.

McWilliams said his church will have services at 9 a.m. for those 65 and older; 11 a.m. for all ages with childcare provided with reservations; and 5 p.m. for all ages with no childcare provided.

Those attending must register themselves and their families for the service they want to attend and bring the registration with them to church.

Those who want childcare at the 11 a.m. service must register the number of children for childcare when registering for the service. The website says, “Your children’s temperature will be screened upon entrance and all who are running a fever will not be admitted.”

Social distancing will be practiced, McWilliams noted. Every other row will be closed off and people will be escorted to their seats. There will be seats between families.

“We’re going to encourage people to wear masks, if they have them. It’s not a requirement, but we encourage that and we will take studious care to make sure that we go and sanitize everything once the services are over. And everything is always kept very clean anyway, but we will be extra studious at that and then we will encourage people, as well, to stay home if they’re sick; stay home if they have any symptoms whatsoever; and if they feel any concern whatsoever about getting out, we encourage them to stay home at this time,” McWilliams said.

McWilliams said he plans to preach all three services.

“We’re looking forward to seeing people and we’re telling people also … don’t violate the social distancing regulations that we are living under right now. And that means that when you see somebody hugging — we’re really not promoting hugging and shaking hands and all that — just smile from a distance and say, ‘Hi’ and say, ‘Man, it’s great to see you,’” McWilliams said.

Bishop Michael Sis of the Diocese of San Angelo said he has issued guidelines to churches that want to move into Phase I. They have to get his approval first.

Holy Redeemer and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton are two churches that have gotten the go-ahead from Sis to re-start services on Sunday.

Churches can choose four ways to provide mass.

“One way is where it’s a mass inside the church with a reduced crowd and that’s the one that Gov. (Greg) Abbott was specifically talking about when he gave certain rules about social distancing …,” Sis said.

Parishioners will sit in every other pew and there will be six feet between people who are not members of the same household.

“The other way they could choose to do it is a parking lot mass. The advantage of the parking lot service is that you can serve more people, so some of them will probably do that. Then a third way to do it is where you do the service without people in your church, without people in the parking lot, but then after you’ve done basically a non-public service inside the building then people come and get communion,” Sis said.

“They receive communion even though they were not there in the church for the mass. You can either distribute outside or inside, but in that case it would probably be outside …,” he added.

If communion was conducted that way, it would most likely be after a mass was broadcast either online or over FM radio.

“In that situation you don’t have the problem of sitting them in the church because they’re all in their cars, or at home participating virtually and then they just come by and get communion,” Sis said.

Asked how priests would distribute communion, Sis said very carefully.

“I’ve given them protocols as to how to do that. For example, the one who’s giving the communion is wearing a face covering and they have sterilized their hands and the people coming up in the line have to be spaced feet apart. And they have to receive it in their hands, not on their tongue. And they don’t receive the blood of Christ, only the host, the body of Christ so they would not be drinking from the cup. The minister drops that communion host into their hand, so there’s no person-to-person touch. And the minister who is distributing it (the communion wafer) has a mask on. If by any chance they touched their hand when they dropped it in there, then they have to stop and sterilize their hands and then start with the next person,” Sis said.

“We’ve got some pretty strict rules, and also the ones who are distributing the communion and anybody who’s helping in those masses, whether they’re part of a choir or their distributing communion, or their doing the readings, or an usher any of those people, before they’re able to serve we screen them. We’ll be screening them when they arrive,” he added.

The churches will use a no-touch infrared medical-grade thermometer and ask everyone a series of health questions such as whether they have a fever or cough. If any of those symptoms are present, they will be sent home or they can’t serve that day.

“… We’re trying to be as careful as we can and we’ve consulted medical experts and public health experts in coming up with our protocols. The reason why we’re allowing the different churches to decide which of those models they are going to use and when they want to get started is because there are some who might not find this applies. Like if they don’t find enough disinfecting supplies, then it can’t get started until they have a sufficient supply, or if they don’t have enough masks or things like that, or if they don’t have the infrared thermometer, then they have to wait until they’re ready to do it safely. It’s going to vary from place to place because you know we cover 29 counties,” he said.

In Sanderson, in Terrell County, for example, he said they don’t have any COVID-19 cases so they will have an easier time getting restarted than someone in Abilene where there are many cases, Sis said.

Fr. Mark Woodruff of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church said his church can hold up to 1,100 people. But he estimates with the seating set up and social distancing, it will be down to a maximum of 450. Once capacity is reached, people will be asked to come back at another time, Woodruff said.

There are services Saturday night, three Sunday morning and one Sunday afternoon, Woodruff said. While the church has enough room to spread services out, he said they don’t expect a large crowd.

“For example, we’ve been telling older people, and people with those medical conditions that COVID-19 is really rough on, we’re urging them to stay home and also any people who are feeling hesitant about being out at this time we’re also urging them to stay home,” he said.

Woodruff is feeling some mixed emotions about starting services again.

They won’t be able to socialize the way they did after a service and everyone over the age of 2 will have to wear a mask.

“We’ve got our permission from the bishop because we’ve got our team; we’ve got our placement in order. I’m kind of excited. I want us to move slowly, but I’m kind of excited. A lot of people have mentioned that they really have missed going to church in person. We have been livestreaming our services and we’re going to continue doing that for the time being. But I’m excited. It will be nice to have a congregation again …,” he said.

A spokeswoman for Holy Redeemer Church said they also will have services starting this weekend. The first is at 5 p.m. Saturday in English. There will be three on Sunday — one at 8 a.m. in Spanish; 11 a.m. in English; and 6 p.m. in Spanish.

The protocols set out by Bishop Sis will be followed.

The Rev. Sean Smith, head pastor of Asbury United Methodist Church, said he’s tentatively planning to reopen May 24 for a single 11 a.m. service.

“We were debating our considerations. We were looking at the number of cases. We’re still going to be watching the number of cases so we wanted to delay long enough after the reopening of other businesses to see if there’s a spike in cases that might indicate a danger, or a risk, to our church family. And second, we believe that three weeks will give us enough time to prepare to organize the sanctuary and to get the ushers ready to go for in-person worship and maintaining social distance within our worship service,” Smith said.

Helping in the decision was an invitation from Mayor David Turner inviting all the pastors to an April 29 Zoom meeting where a medical professional spoke about COVID-19 safety measures.

“We’re also being guided by the Texas state guidelines for worship spaces,” Smith said.

Asbury UMC has two worship services with an average attendance last year of about 142 with each individual service drawing 60 to 80 people. Smith said there won’t be a nursery when they reopen.

He said they’re trying to limit the number of people that attend the service to about 75, given the size of the sanctuary.

“We’re trying to what the governor has recommended for non-religious institutions … about 25 percent of capacity. But we have yet to determine what our complete capacity is going to be. We’re going to be working on that over the next three weeks, as well, to figure the numbers,” Smith said.

He added that some people want to return to church right away, but the majority is hesitant.

“… The vast majority of the people at our church have expressed a little bit of anxiety and so we are going to make sure that we provide ways to worship online and participate in Sunday school online, even going forward from the 24th so no one will have to attend in person. They will be able to find worship resources online,” Smith said.

He said they have gotten feedback on the remote services from as far away as New York and Africa.

“I think we’re being reasonably prudent to wait until after we’ve seen what the effect of reopening is going to be,” Smith said. “The mathematical models coming out of the University of Texas and the University of Washington, I believe, really indicate that as a church I think we can keep the social distancing protocols. But I think that we as an area might be rushing a little bit and I think we’re going to just have to need to be careful and observe what is happening as we go forward to make sure we are treasuring the gift of life that God has given us.”