Church project launches

GREENWOOD Area Catholics have long needed their own church and they’re raising money with the goal of buying land and building one.

They’ve settled on a name, “Greenwood Community Catholic Church,” have gotten the permission of Bishop Michael Sis of San Angelo and, having raised $100,000, they need another $400,000 to get started.

Fundraising Committee President Michelle Chastain says the completed project will obviate the roundtrip 30-mile commutes that Greenwood Catholics have been making west to attend churches in Midland. “We don’t know where it will be yet, but we want six acres on the south side of FM 307,” Chastain said.

“We’re thinking that the land alone will be $300,000.”

Chastain said the 60-80 member congregation has been meeting at 5 p.m. Sunday in the auditorium of Greenwood Elementary School with Father Patrick Akpanobong of San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church in Midland saying Mass.

“We started on Jan. 13, 2019, with members from St. Ann’s, St. Stephen’s, Our Lady of Guadalupe and San Miguel Arcangel in Midland and St. Joseph’s in Stanton,” she said. “It’s been our goal for a long time to have our own church. We hope to start building this year, but that is a hope.”

After a couple of fundraisers last year, another will be held May 30 at Fiddlesticks Farms here — the Southern Junkies Prom with the women dressing up in loud prom dresses and the men in flamboyant southern attire. “The advantage will be the community of it,” Chastain said.

“We gather together and pray for one another. We have a lot of esprit de corps.”

They have a Facebook page under “Greenwood Catholic Community.”

Bishop Sis was pleased to give permission. “With the growth of Midland and Ector counties, there is a need to plan for the expanding future needs of our church,” he said.

“There are people from Greenwood who drive quite a distance to attend the various Catholic parishes in Midland. Some of the Catholics living in Greenwood came to visit me a couple of years ago to ask if they could begin a small Catholic community there. I was happy to grant the permission and Father Akpanobong has been instrumental in serving this new community.

“I’m very optimistic about their potential for success and I look forward to the day when I can bless their new buildings,” the bishop said. “We pray for God’s blessings on this project of faith and we entrust it to the guidance of the Holy Spirit.”