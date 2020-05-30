Queen of Sheba considered

In the context of her relationship with King Solomon, the Queen of Sheba has inspired as much art and speculation as many of the more prominent figures of the Old Testament.

Her name is not given in the accounts in First Kings 10:1-13 or Second Chronicles 9:1-12, but scholars believe it was “Makeda” and that she was from present-day Yemen or Ethiopia.

Clergy members Janie Kelley, Jordan Parr and Erik Stadler say the story of the queen’s visit to Solomon, who reigned over Israel from 970-931 B.C., is one of a distant sovereign’s great interest in another who was reputedly the wisest, richest man in the world.

“Even though the Queen of Sheba had a lot going on in her life, she was looking for more,” said the Rev. Kelley, pastor of the Unity of West Texas Church. “She had heard about Solomon’s lavish riches and that he was the wisest person alive at that time and she wanted to experience it for herself.

“From the Scripture and allegory and applying it to our own lives, she represents that part of ourselves that is always seeking more of God by focusing on the spiritual path of more knowledge, more experience and more feeling.”

Referring to the queen’s gifts of 120 talents of gold and “a very great quantity of spices and precious stones,” Kelley said, “She took the best of what she had to offer and set out to see Solomon for herself.

“In our lives, we read things and hear people talk. Those things are helpful, but nothing replaces experiencing God for ourselves.”

A talent is believed to have measured about 72 pounds.

“Solomon answered her deepest questions and she replied, ‘I needed to see for myself,’” Kelley said. “‘You are even more wonderful than I had realized.’”

“Whenever we experience God at our deepest level, he turns out to be even richer and more powerful and caring than we ever thought.”

Rabbi Parr, of Temple Beth El, said the queen must have sailed north through the Gulf of Aqaba to the Port of Eilat and past the Dead Sea to reach Jerusalem.

“There is a legend, and it is only a legend, that the queen went back to Sheba pregnant, due to Solomon, and that is how the Jewish community began in Ethiopia,” Parr said.

“As far as the influence to later Jewish literature and law, it’s a nice story. The Bible is very cryptic about it, but there are certain Hebrew phrases that strongly suggest sexual activity.

“There is no gutter talk in Biblical Hebrew or even modern Hebrew. There is a lot of slang and coarse language in Yiddish and Arabic, but Hebrew is always pristine because of the connection to God and the Torah.”

Parr said the king’s encounter with the Queen of Sheba “is a minor episode in the Bible that has been magnified.

“There’s a Hollywood movie out there somewhere about it,” he said. “My takeaway is that she traveled that far (about 1,400 miles) to meet Solomon because of his wealth and fame.

“The secondary story is about the Jews of Ethiopia. He might have written about her in the Song of Songs. If anywhere, it would be there.”

The Rev. Stadler, pastor of Redeemer Lutheran Church, said the story indicates “how rich and powerful Israel became” before it was divided into the northern and southern kingdoms of Israel and Judah.

“Solomon was at the top of everything with the temple he’d built, his famous and wealthy kingdom and hobnobbing with the queen, but he went downhill pretty quickly after that with his many wives and idol worship,” Stadler said.

“He started to act like the other kings of that time whose status symbols were to have a lot of wives and riches. Solomon started to fall apart when he was seduced by the fame, glory and riches.”

Asked if Solomon and the Queen of Sheba had a child, Stadler said, “I don’t like to speculate, but I wouldn’t put it past him.

“Those kings and queens were like the celebrities of today who like to hang out and show one another their treasures. God had warned the people in Deuteronomy 18:14-20 what could happen if they had a king.

“One of the problems was they could get caught up in the power and glory.”