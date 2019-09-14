Basin band takes national honor

A seven-piece band made up of Odessa and Midland musicians won first place at the United Pentecostal Church’s biennial North American Youth Congress’s Worship Arts Competition in St. Louis.

Performing for 37,000 people Aug. 2 in the Dome at America’s Center, West Texas Praise did an English version of the Marco Barrientos hit song “Dios de lo Imposible” or “God of the Impossible” to win the $2,500 first prize and a trophy.

They had been one of more than 100 bands to submit videos and then were among 12 finalists invited to perform for the event, where the audience chose them as the best.

Bandleader-saxophonist Ivan Guevara, an Odessa firefighter, said the members of West Texas Praise had not even expected to make the top 50, so winning first place was as astonishing as it was delightful.

“We were all very surprised,” he said, adding that the musicians had known one another for years but only formed the group in January. “We plan to continue the band and release a single and a full album. We feel blessed.”

Describing the group’s music as Christian praise, Guevara said, “The No. 1 thing we’re trying to do is spread the Gospel.”

The other members are guitarist Marvil Najera, a trucker; drummer Joe A. Torres, a salesman; the Rev. Jacob Garcia, a pianist and singer who is assistant pastor of Reach Apostolic Community in Midland; singer Alexandrea Pacheco, an ECISD teacher; and brothers Daniel Smelser, the bassist, who is a roofing contractor, and Devin Smelser, a singer who works for his brother and is a UTPB student.

Guevara may be reached at 432-208-9863 or the band’s Instagram address, west_texas_praise.

Guevara said all the members belong either to Reach Apostolic Community or Life Challenge Pentecostal Church in Odessa.

Their performance may be seen at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tfz14P8Imp8.