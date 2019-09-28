COPELAND: What are we celebrating?

Although Hobby Lobby and other retailers have had Christmas selections on display since June, October has always seemed to me to be the start of, quote, “The Holiday Season.” We actually have many more federal and traditional holidays scattered out through the year, but October through December seem to be the time when we as Americans seem to engage in almost unbridled lust for “stuff.”

Sadly, Christmas, the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, is the denouement of this Epicurean delight in avarice and pleasure.

The kick-off for the season is Halloween. After Oct. 31, the “holiday season” is in full swing. Maybe it’s just me, but Halloween is the one holiday I really do not understand. I know the history beginning with an ancient Celtic holiday. I know that everything we traditionally associate with Halloween celebrates the dead and the living’s engagement with spirits of the dead.

There is nothing innocent or cute about Halloween. It is evil from top to bottom. It should never be shrugged off as a day of candy and costumes or a time for bobbing for apples at school fairs. It is evil. Please do your homework before you get mad at me. Leave Halloween alone.

Here then is my confusion: Why celebrate Halloween? Is it candy? Just a day of fun? Why has it almost eclipsed Christmas in its promotion? Have you noticed how huge the celebration of Halloween has come? Have you noticed the increased popularity of Halloween’s parallel in the Latino culture in the celebration of the Day of the Dead? Have you stopped to ask yourself, why? My guess would be that Satan is making an inroad into our culture such as never before, and Halloween, as Satan’s high holy day, is reflective of a spiritually fallen culture.

Why then would we in any way at all celebrate Halloween? Jesus calls us to life, not the celebration of death. God’s Word forbids us to engage in anything that celebrates death and demons: “There must never be anyone among you who . . . consults ghosts or spirits, or calls up the dead.” (Deuteronomy 18:10-12, (The Jerusalem Bible) 1 Corinthians 10:20, 21, the Bible says: “I do not want you to be participants with demons. You cannot drink the cup of the Lord and the cup of demons too.” (NIV).

Instead, Jesus calls us to celebrate life. Jesus exampled that for us. The Christian life is not bland with nothing to celebrate; not at all. A Christ-follower just celebrated life instead of death. Jesus said, “I am come that they (you) might have life, and have it abundantly.” (NASB). On October 31, do something to celebrate Life!! What a wonderful contrast to Halloween.