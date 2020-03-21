Job’s fortitude examined

The travails of Job as described in the book named for him were so severe that many of today’s Christians would lose their faith if they were tested so harshly, ministers say.

But the patriarch who lived in the Land of Uz around the era of Abraham in 2,000 B.C. persevered and eventually regained more than he had lost after Satan came before God and got permission to torment him. Uz is believed possibly to have been in modern day southwestern Jordan and southern Israel.

Considered by some scholars to be the oldest book of the Bible, Job opens with God asking Satan, “Have you considered my servant Job, that there is none like him on the earth, a blameless and upright man who fears God and turns away from evil?”

Satan answers, “Does Job fear God for no reason? Have you not put a hedge around him and his house and all that he has on every side? You have blessed the work of his hands and his possessions have increased in the land. But stretch out your hand and touch all he has and he will curse you to your face.”

“Then God tells Satan, ‘Behold, Job is in your hand, but spare his life.’”

The Revs. Johnny Touchstone, Albert Flores and Dan Johnson say the patriarch stubbornly disputed the allegations of his friends, Bildad, Zophar and Eliphaz, that he must have sinned to deserve having “loathsome sores” appear over his whole body, invaders to steal all his oxen, donkeys and camels and kill his servants, for fire from Heaven to burn up his sheep and a great wind to collapse a house and kill his 10 children.

“I take the book literally,” said the Rev. Touchstone, pastor of Vine Baptist Church. “Job was a faithful man to the Lord in the midst of good times and bad, but he didn’t have good friends around him giving him good advice. Even his wife discouraged him by saying, ‘Curse God and die!’

“We have losses in life, but most of us don’t suffer like Job, not even close. We live in a sin-filled world and sometimes we don’t understand things, but we can have a lot of gains, too, being faithful to the Lord. We don’t have to endure God’s wrath because of his son Jesus Christ.”

Touchstone said his father Charles, who lived in Franklinton, La., suffered greatly from diabetes but died a faithful Christian at age 63. “Daddy started losing parts of his body in the last five years, half a foot, a foot, both legs and half of his left hand,” the pastor said.

“He only had a pincher. He suffered so much. He’d sometimes ask God why some people suffered so much and some so little. His answer was that Jesus had suffered the most, more than anybody, and he didn’t deserve it.

“Daddy never lost his faith. He loved the Lord. The doctor told him to drink a beer a day when he got kidney failure in his early 40s, but his faith wouldn’t let him do it.”

The Rev. Flores said Job is a good example for those who have trying experiences. “God is going to bless us, but we need to understand that we will also go through trials, tribulations and hardships,” the Victory Life Church pastor said.

“Job was a blessed man who loved God and prayed and dedicated his life to God. Still, with the other side of going through hardships, God was in control and in the end Job was even more blessed. When I answer letters from inmates, I always put in the scriptures about Job.”

Flores said the book “is very ancient, but I don’t know if it was the first book or not.

“Being tested in life is where we find out if we really want to follow Jesus,” he said.

Criticizing what has become known as “The Prosperity Gospel,” Flores said, “A lot of Christianity today is watered down by preachers who say, ‘Come to Jesus and he will bless you with prosperity and take care of all your needs!’

“They don’t let people know about self-denial or teach that they will go through testing. They say Jesus is like a Santa Claus, but that is false Gospel teaching.”

Emet Ha Torah Church Head Elder Dan Johnson said the Book of Job should be read literally. “It also has a lot of spiritual applications that we can apply to our own lives,” Johnson said.

“Even though we live righteously, we still have problems put into our lives because God chastens those he loves. We’re not going to get away scot-free and run around and have it easy.”

Johnson said believers may have times when they suffer and friends discourage them. “We go through a lot of tragedies in our lives and we may want to blame God,” he said.

“Sometimes people lose loved ones and get mad at God. Some even leave the church. Job was being attacked everywhere, even by his wife, but he said, ‘No, no, no!’ He stood strong and in the end he was repaid many times over for his faith

“Stand strong and when you come through, you will be twice the person you were.”