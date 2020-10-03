Armstrong leads at First UMC

Accustomed to moving as a child in an Air Force family, the Rev. Jay Armstrong has continued that way of life in a ministerial career that has taken him to a series of churches, but at age of 60, he hopes to keep the pastorate he recently assumed at the First United Methodist Church until retirement.

Born at Clinton, Okla., Armstrong graduated from high school in Albuquerque, N.M., and served churches there and at Cloudcroft, Belen and Santa Fe. He and his wife Laura have two children and three grandchildren.

“I preach a positive message for people to better themselves and grow in their spiritual lives,” he said. “I encourage them to have an honest assessment of who they are, advance in a healthy way and become involved in others’ lives to share the good news.

“We are in tumultuous times in the world right now with COVID, the riots and the election. But these things will pass and the church will be strong on the other end. I don’t endorse candidates, but I encourage people to think about their Christian values as they vote.”

With his first Sunday at the 415 N. Lee Ave. church having been on June 28, Armstrong said the pandemic had created serious problems for all churches. “It has made things difficult because church is about being together as a community and making that community visible,” he said.

“But we have to preach a hopeful message.”

He took a bachelor’s degree in business, specializing in human resources, at New Mexico State University in Las Cruces and earned a master’s of divinity at the Duke Divinity School in Durham, N.C.

The Rev. Todd Salzwedel, pastor of the church since July 2017, has been appointed senior pastor of the First United Methodist Church in Albuquerque, where he graduated from high school.

Armstrong came to Odessa from Paradise Hills UMC in Albuquerque, where Linda Finch, who serves on the church’s board of directors, said he “is a very spiritual man and a great educator and teacher of the Bible.”

Also crediting Armstrong for strong business and HR skills, Finch said he “Is a gentleman who stands up for what he believes.

“Jay is a wonderful confidant who loves God, family and creation,” she said.

“He wants to see people be better in all things.”

His church has traditional worship services at 9 a.m. Sunday and contemporary services at 11.