Apostle John, Jesus’s closest friend

The Apostle John contributed heavily to the New Testament and is additionally significant as the disciple who was the closest to Jesus.

The Revs. Robert Bratcher, Albert Flores and Wally Schiwart say John was the only one who didn’t lose heart when Jesus was being tried before the crucifixion. “He was an unusual guy who was chosen early in the Lord’s ministry,” said the Rev. Bratcher, senior adult pastor at Mission Dorado Baptist Church.

“He leaned on Jesus at the Last Supper and said he wrote his gospel ‘so that you may believe that Jesus is the Christ, the Son of God, and that by believing you may have life in his name.’

“John was there when Jesus fed the five thousand and when he walked on the water. He was held in a place of esteem in that inner circle and he recorded the things Christ did to let us know he was who he said he was.”

Bratcher said John’s closeness to the Messiah was further proved after he was exiled to the small island of Patmos off the coast of Greece and received the visions he wrote down in Revelation, the last book of the Bible. “The Lord spared him to record the events of the last days, again proving that the Lamb of God is worthy to open the Seven Seals and bring judgment on the Earth,” he said, adding that John outlived all the other apostles.

Historians believe John lived from 6 to 100 A.D. and died in what is now the Turkish city of Ephesus. Revelation is thought to have been written around 68 A.D.

The Rev. Flores said John’s having written Verse 16 of the third chapter of his gospel is one of the most meaningful aspects of the apostle’s ministry. Of course, the verse says, “For God so loved the world that he gave his only son that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life.”

“He was close to the heart of Jesus, the man of God who showed God’s character by expressing his love for others,” said Flores, pastor of Victory Life Church. “His gospel is the good news that Jesus died, was buried and rose on the third day. It’s the gospel of loving, caring and being compassionate.

“God loves everybody. His power and love draw the sinner to his heart. John 3:16 is more than words, it’s the demonstration of that love. Jesus demonstrated his love by action, by dying on the cross.”

Flores said the apostle’s first, second and third letters in the New Testament “get to the point.

“He’s not sugarcoating the word of God at all,” he said. “He says not to love the world or the things of the world. He asks where is the love of God if you see your brother in need and you neglect him when you have the means to help?”

Flores said John’s revelation from Patmos “reveals what we are facing right now and what we are about to go through with the mark of the beast in the time of the rapture.

“God opens up his heart to John and John is able to share it. It’s a beautiful ending because we will overcome everything.”

The Rev. Schiwart, pastor of New Dawn Fellowship, said John “was certainly in the inner circle with James and Peter.

“All the disciples were committed and dedicated to the cause of Christ, but John had a special relationship with Jesus,” Schiwart said. “He is known as the disciple whom Jesus loved.”

He noted that John was with Peter and James at Jesus’ transfiguration, when the disciples saw Jesus talking with Moses and Elijah on a mountain and God spoke from a cloud, saying, “This is my son, whom I love. With him I am well pleased. Listen to him!”

“His relationship with Jesus was one of the reasons why he was left and was given the vision on Patmos,” Schiwart said. “John’s point of view is honest and open and the love he shared with Jesus is obvious. His preaching and teaching are pointed, direct and instructive about who we are to God and how we are to live.

“Revelation is a difficult book. There is so much in there that’s hard for an average person and most pastors to grab ahold of and understand. It confirms again the depth of his relationship with Jesus and the trust Jesus had for him even over the other disciples to give him this vision and glimpse of the future. It’s fascinating.”