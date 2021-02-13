  • February 13, 2021

14 weeks of grief seminars begin

Strictures of pandemic obviated normal sharing process

Posted: Saturday, February 13, 2021 3:30 am

14 weeks of grief seminars begin By Bob Campbell bcampbell@oaoa.com Odessa American

The pain and sharp desolation of losing a friend or loved one is something many, if not most, Permian Basin residents have felt since the COVID-19 pandemic first bared its teeth in the spring of 2020.

Now two pastors at the First United Methodist Church are leading a series of grief-sharing Zoom sessions online starting Feb. 25 and continuing from 5:45-6:45 p.m. each Thursday through May 27.

Noting that there had been a half-dozen such deaths among the First UMC membership, Assistant Pastor Karin Carlson said the sad circumstances necessitate such an initiative.

“We have been living in a time when people weren’t allowed to grieve the way they normally do,” said the Rev. Carlson, who is also pastor of Mackey Chapel UMC. “When you look at how many losses there have been, we need this grief support group for those who have experienced the loss of a loved one but have not been able to come together at a funeral service.”

Working with Congregational Care Pastor Jody Wallin, Carlson will see people register Feb. 25 and then help lead13 sessions along with lay leaders Clyde Shugart, Sara Dyrstad and Sallie Gage. There is a $15 charge for a work book that will be mailed to the participants’ homes.

You may register and then take part at griefshare.org/groups/131002.

“When you look at the season we’re living in, it’s an essential ministry that we need to be offering to this community,” Carlson said. “It was always on my heart and it’s not just about First UMC. It’s about healing together as a community.”

She said Stonegate Fellowship and Midland Bible Church are among area churches that have similar programs. “You can find all those in your area by clicking onto griefshare.org and putting in your Zip Code,” Carlson said.

The Rev. Wallin said people “have had to contend with feelings of isolation and loneliness, not knowing when it would be over with, wanting to meet in groups but scared to do so.”

However, he said optimism is increasing with the introduction of coronavirus vaccines.

“We’re already hearing people say that maybe we will get back to where we were,” said Wallin, who also leads the First UMC’s one-on-one Christian care-giving Stephen Ministry and 12-step Celebrate Recovery program for people needing to address “any hurt, hangup or habit. “There is a sense of optimism,” he said. “I’m encouraging people to get the vaccine. For me, there are more positives than negatives for getting the shots and I think more and more people will be getting them.

“I encourage anyone who has had a loved one pass away to sign up for the grief-sharing program to help them through, supplemented by two solid care programs, the Stephen Ministry and Celebrate Recovery,” Wallin said.

Carlson and Wallin the topics will include “Is This Normal?” “The Challenges of Grief,” “Grief and Your Relationships,” “Why?” and “Guilt and Anger.”

Each seminar is combined with a small group discussion time to allow participants to talk about the content of the seminar and about how they are dealing with the deaths of their loved ones, they said.

Bob Campbell is a reporter for the Odessa American covering Religion and Lifestyle in the Permian Basin.

Posted in on Saturday, February 13, 2021 3:30 am.

