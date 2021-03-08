GOOD SAMARITAN: Mental fitness

Anxious, worried, stressed, depressed — have current events got you down? COVID-19, economic woes, civil unrest, social distancing, changes in what has been considered “normal” activities and routines can all impact your mental health. If you want to be physically fit, you must commit to a routine designed for that purpose. If you want good mental health, you need a mental fitness routine.

Start now to develop mental fitness and strength. According to the experts, here are some steps you can take.

Sleep and quality rest are necessary: adults need 7-8 hours of quality sleep. Dr. Troxel suggests waking up at the same time every day and going to sleep at the same time every night helps to keep your body regulated and you feeling physically well.

Calm your mind: Stress can keep your body tense and your brain on high alert. It is recommended that calming activities such as yoga, meditation, or prayer in the mornings can get your day started smoothly. Then, plan for min- interventions three or four times a day such as a brief deep breathing exercise that can release pent up stress.

Move your body: Dr. Deldin’s research shows that aerobic exercise reduces fatigue and tension, improves alertness, concentration, sleep, mood, and self-esteem.

Practice compassion: Research shows compassionate people are happier, more optimistic, more motivated, and more resilient. So, treat yourself with kindness and compassion.

Media control: Limit your exposure to the news. Set aside time to turn off your phone. Purge negative people from your social media accounts. Read about things you enjoy such as your hobbies or planning a trip.

Cultivate supportive relationships: Connect regularly with friends and family. Discuss something other than the day’s awful news. Be truthful about how you are because vulnerability can be bonding. You do not have to physically be near them, you can FaceTime or Zoom them. Do this several times a week.

Be grateful: Especially for your loved ones. Let them know how you feel. Mend broken relationships. Life is too short to be angry or disgruntled. Think of at least five things you love about that person.

Be proactive with both your physical and mental health. Be positive on purpose!

If Samaritan Counseling Center can be of assistance, please give us call at (432) 563-4144.