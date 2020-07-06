GOOD SAMARITAN: Life’s often winding roads

Life is full of twists and turns, unexpected road hazards and speed bumps. How we handle these surprise events can affect our day to day life. Humans are generally resilient, but sometimes life hits us so hard that it is difficult to recover.

Many people say, “just get up and move on,” or “dust yourself off.” Some might even say “why can’t you just get over it?” The question remains, how does one simply “get over” what to you seems like a disaster in your life.

First, remember that what you are going through is real to you. Although some friends and family may think it is not a big deal. It is major event that happened to you and there some people who do not understand. Find the people who are able to help you cope with whatever you are trying to handle.

Second, do not get stuck reliving the disrupting event. Sometimes we continuously relive certain things that have happened to us. It is okay to look at the situation as a problem to solve, if you are seeking a solution. If you are reflecting on what occurred without seeking a solution, the fretting becomes unhealthy. So, look at what occurred as a problem. Ask yourself, what can I learn from this situation? Will it matter a few days or a few years? How can I change it so it can be better next time?

Finally, make a list of the things you enjoy doing. If you find yourself frequently contemplating what happened, look at your list and do something entertaining to you that will help you get out of the pessimistic thought process. Yes, this is looking for something positive to do, or focusing on the positive, is it not better than sitting and fixating on the negative?

A professional can help maneuver the winding roads and detours of life. If Samaritan Counseling Center can be of assistance, please give us call at (432) 561-4144.