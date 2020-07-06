  • July 6, 2020

GOOD SAMARITAN: Life’s often winding roads - Odessa American: Lifestyle

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD SAMARITAN: Life’s often winding roads

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

ON THE NET: Samaritan Counseling Center.

Posted: Monday, July 6, 2020 4:30 am

GOOD SAMARITAN: Life’s often winding roads By Yvette V. Rodriguez, MA, LPC-Intern Odessa American

Life is full of twists and turns, unexpected road hazards and speed bumps. How we handle these surprise events can affect our day to day life. Humans are generally resilient, but sometimes life hits us so hard that it is difficult to recover.

Many people say, “just get up and move on,” or “dust yourself off.” Some might even say “why can’t you just get over it?” The question remains, how does one simply “get over” what to you seems like a disaster in your life.

First, remember that what you are going through is real to you. Although some friends and family may think it is not a big deal. It is major event that happened to you and there some people who do not understand. Find the people who are able to help you cope with whatever you are trying to handle.

Second, do not get stuck reliving the disrupting event. Sometimes we continuously relive certain things that have happened to us. It is okay to look at the situation as a problem to solve, if you are seeking a solution. If you are reflecting on what occurred without seeking a solution, the fretting becomes unhealthy. So, look at what occurred as a problem. Ask yourself, what can I learn from this situation? Will it matter a few days or a few years? How can I change it so it can be better next time?

Finally, make a list of the things you enjoy doing. If you find yourself frequently contemplating what happened, look at your list and do something entertaining to you that will help you get out of the pessimistic thought process. Yes, this is looking for something positive to do, or focusing on the positive, is it not better than sitting and fixating on the negative?

A professional can help maneuver the winding roads and detours of life. If Samaritan Counseling Center can be of assistance, please give us call at (432) 561-4144.

Posted in , on Monday, July 6, 2020 4:30 am. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
70°
Humidity: 80%
Winds: NNE at 4mph
Feels Like: 70°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 97°/Low 72°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 98°/Low 75°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 101°/Low 76°
Plenty of sun. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]