  • September 21, 2020

GOOD SAMARITAN: Benefits of being kind - Odessa American: Lifestyle

e-Edition Subscribe

GOOD SAMARITAN: Benefits of being kind

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
More Information

ON THE NET: Samaritan Counseling Center.

Posted: Monday, September 21, 2020 4:30 am

GOOD SAMARITAN: Benefits of being kind By Charmaine Caldwell, PhD, LPC Odessa American

“Three things in human life are important. The first is to be kind. The second is to be kind. And the third is to be kind.”

– Henry James

Have you ever let someone go in front of you in the grocery check-out lane? A small Random Act of Kindness such as this can increase one’s sense of happiness. Kindness promotes empathy and compassion in the giver, leading to a sense, even if momentary, of connecting with another. Feeling connected helps to bind us together instead of dividing us. We live in a perilous time in history where “divisions” are daily chronicled in the news. How different would our society be if we were being kind to one another?

An easy solution to feel better both mentally and physically may be the performance of a simple random act of kindness. Research has shown that one benefit of random acts of kindness are that you feel better about yourself and happier for contributing to someone else’s happiness. Feeling good about yourself can weaken feelings of depression and self-doubt.

People suffering from depression and anxiety cannot help but focus on their own feelings. To think of others not only takes the attention away from how badly a person may be feeling but also may generate the “feel-good” sensations associated with a positive self-image. Kindness can be contagious. If we act in a kind way to someone, it may prompt them to want to be kind to someone else. Just imagine where this could lead—ripples of kindness moving outward.

Some physical and mental health benefits of kindness may be:

Pain — kindness releases endorphins (dopamine, serotonin, and endogenous opioids) in the brain.

Stress — kind people age slower and have lower stress than the average person.

Anxiety and depression — acts of kindness improve mood, depression, and anxiety. Kindness stimulates the production of serotonin which heals wounds, calms nerves, and increases happiness.

Pleasure — elevated levels of dopamine in the brain cause pleasure/reward centers to light up. This is known as the “helper’s high.”

Relationships — kindness helps improve relationships by reducing the distance between individuals.

“Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a harder battle.” ― Plato.

Samaritan Counseling Center provides professional counseling services that can restore hope and healing. For an appointment, call 432-563-4144.

Posted in , on Monday, September 21, 2020 4:30 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
58°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: E at 6mph
Feels Like: 57°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 83°/Low 54°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 58°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

wednesday

weather
High 86°/Low 59°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]