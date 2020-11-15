  • November 15, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Protection techniques to prevent freeze damage to plants - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Protection techniques to prevent freeze damage to plants

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 15, 2020 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Protection techniques to prevent freeze damage to plants By Cathy McKenna Master Gardener Odessa American

Trees by Joyce Kilmer

I think that I shall never see

A poem lovely as a tree.

A tree whose hungry mouth is prest

Against the earth’s sweet flowing breast;

A tree that looks at God all day,

And lifts her leafy arms to pray;

A tree that may in Summer wear

A nest of robins in her hair;

Upon whose bosom snow has lain;

Who intimately lives with rain.

Poems are made by fools like me,

But only God can make a tree

Trees are beautiful gifts from nature. They provide shading for roofs, walls, windows, and doorways. They can decrease cooling costs with their shade on south and west exposures. They can screen air conditioning outdoors to reduce energy consumption and improve the aesthetic appearance of your home or business.

Trees should be selected that tolerate local conditions and climate. The United States is divided into zones which reflect minimum winter temperatures this can be viewed in the USDA Hardiness Zone Map

Many factors including soil type, drainage, moisture, humidity, and exposure to wind temperature and sun impact your tree’s survival.

Protection techniques include intervention to prevent freeze damage to plants. The most common interventions include:

>> Water plants several days or more before cold weather threatens this relieves stress especially with drought. Water also holds warmth with a slow release…slower than air or plant surfaces. Watering your plants right before a freeze. A detailed specific instruction can be attained @ https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/travis/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/FrostsandFreezes.pdf.

>> Adding heat ff it is going to get too cold. Even a simple cover to protect your plants, adds a source of heat,

>> Add soil which is a good insulator. Citrus growers will pile up a cone of soil encircling the base of the tree’s trunk. This protects the lower trunk.

>> Specific detail instructions for application of the above techniques can be attained @ https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/travis/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/FrostsandFreezes.pdf

This fall and winter protect your trees and plants honor the beauty of your garden!

References: Texas Master Gardener Handbook (Texas A&M Agrilife Extension 2019); Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. Frosts and Freezes. https://aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu/travis/wp-content/uploads/2013/06/FrostsandFreezes.pdf.

Posted in on Sunday, November 15, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
44°
Humidity: 32%
Winds: ENE at 6mph
Feels Like: 40°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 41°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 77°/Low 40°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 73°/Low 45°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]