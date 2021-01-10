  • January 10, 2021

MASTER GARDENERS: Popular perennial shrub adds splash of color to your garden - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Popular perennial shrub adds splash of color to your garden

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 10, 2021 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Popular perennial shrub adds splash of color to your garden By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

Esperanza (Tecoma stans) is another great plant from the Permian Basin Master Gardener’s recommended Plant List. It is grown as a perennial in West Texas, and is also referred to as yellow bell, yellow trumpet or trumpet flower. Esperanza is an ornamental shrub that boasts yellow or orange blooms and a light scent.

In our area it is usually planted by transplant and not seed, which are available at local nurseries. The trumpet shaped flowers appear in the spring and remain until fall. Esperanza is a shrub that can grow to 6’ tall and 4’ in diameter, so allow it plenty of room to grow.

Plant in full sun after threat of freeze has passed. If planting more than one Esperanza, allow 4’ between plants. Dig a hole two to three times the size of the root ball but just deep enough to hold the plant level with the ground. Since you need to add 3” of compost, be sure to add that to the depth of the hole you will need.

After the compost is added to the bottom of the hole, gently remove the plant from the container and place on top of the compost. Use the native soil to backfill the plant and tamp down firmly.

You will need to water regularly until the plant is established. Water deeply to keep it moist but not wet. When established gradually cut down on the watering. Mature plants should be watered weekly. As always, mulch to prevent evaporation during summer months.

Deadheading during summer and fall makes the flowering more prolific.

After the plant is dormant in the winter, cut each stem back to about 12”. The plant will come back in the spring.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, January 10, 2021 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Snow
32°
Humidity: 96%
Winds: NE at 13mph
Feels Like: 22°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 34°/Low 24°
Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 41°/Low 24°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

tuesday

weather
High 47°/Low 26°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.

wednesday

weather
High 57°/Low 36°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]