  • July 12, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Plants in pots need fertilizer to grow - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Plants in pots need fertilizer to grow

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 12, 2020 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Plants in pots need fertilizer to grow By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

If you grow plants in pots, fertilizing them is a must. Each time you water a container plant the nutrients are leached out of the potting mix. A plant that is in the ground has roots that grow and seek out additional nutrients, but a container plant is basically “quarantined” (a word we are way too familiar with now) from beneficial bacteria and nutrients in the soil.

Even with a high quality compost and/or potting soil, it only takes about six weeks for a plant to begin showing signs of needing help.

First, incorporate fertilizer pellets into your potting mix unless the mix already contains fertilizer. Some brands feed for 60 days and some for 120 days, so be sure to read the label so you will know when to begin adding nutrients. If you want to use an organic product, alfalfa pellets, cotton seed meal or fish meal pellets are some of the available choices.

Second, as your plants grow, add a liquid fertilizer as a supplement. They deliver nutrients directly to the roots and are easy to apply. Follow the directions for the amount for each plant and the dilution rate. If you are fertilizing fruiting plants such as tomatoes and peppers, pick a fertilizer that is high in potassium. If the plant does not fruit, use one with an equal ratio of N-P-K (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium).

Finally, if you notice that your plants seem stressed, feed the plant directly onto the leaves with a spray bottle. Cut back dried or damaged foliage and spray water soluble fertilizer directly onto the foliage. Caution: Only do this when the temperature is below 90 degrees and the plant is not in full sun, such as early morning or late evening, otherwise the leaves will burn.

And since there is always an exception: Salad leaves (Lettuce, spinach, etc.) do not usually need additional fertilizer. Most herbs do not require fertilization either and do better in dry conditions with nutrient poor soil, especially rosemary and thyme.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, July 12, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
80°
Humidity: 34%
Winds: SSE at 8mph
Feels Like: 80°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 108°/Low 77°
Sunshine. Highs 106 to 110F and lows in the upper 70s.

monday

weather
High 109°/Low 81°
Partly cloudy. Highs 107 to 111F and lows in the low 80s.

tuesday

weather
High 111°/Low 79°
Plenty of sun. Highs 109 to 113F and lows in the upper 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]