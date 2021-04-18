  • April 18, 2021

MASTER GARDENERS: Plant these beautiful bloomers in the spring for color in the fall - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Plant these beautiful bloomers in the spring for color in the fall

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, April 18, 2021 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Plant these beautiful bloomers in the spring for color in the fall By Debbie Roland and Emmy Ulmschneider Master Gardeners Odessa American

When most people think of fall, they think of mums. There is another fall bloomer that you may want to add to your flowerbeds. If you want color in the fall, this is a great addition. Although green throughout most of the year, dense purple mounds of flowers proclaim that fall is here and summer is gone. Fall Asters come in shades of pink, purple, lavender and blue and begin blooming about the same time as mums. The conspicuous flowers seem to be alive with butterflies and other pollinators.

Asters grow to different heights so check the labels to be sure they match the spot you plan to plant. About 12” to 18” is average. They grow in a mounded shape, reaching about 3’ wide. Plant in the spring for fall blooms.

They need at least 6 hours of sunlight per day. If you plant in too much shade they will get leggy and fall over. To plant dig a hole twice as wide as the size of the pot and plant at the same depth that the plant is in inside the pot. Adding some compost when backfilling will help the plant thrive. Water well when planting and continue occasional watering until established. Every other day should be fine. Check how wet the soil is because Asters do not like wet feet.

When the plant is about 10” tall, clip off the tips of the stems which allows you to get many more flowers in the fall. Repeat this another two times before fall which encourages them to be bushier and guarantees many more flowers.

After the first freeze, they will die back to the ground. Leave the plant through the winter as a shelter for birds and other wildlife. Cut back in late January or early February. You may be tempted to give up on this plant in the spring and yank it up. They return from the ground up and are slow to appear – usually in May.

Fall aster can be with you year-round if you use the flower stalks to make a wreath. When dry the flowers will retain their color and the leaves and the flowers will smell faintly of vanilla.

Aster is deer resistant.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, April 18, 2021 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Cloudy
44°
Humidity: 84%
Winds: N at 3mph
Feels Like: 44°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 42°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 48°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 61°/Low 34°
Sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 61°/Low 46°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]