  • January 3, 2021

MASTER GARDENERS: Pampas grass is an ornamental plant that thrives in West Texas - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Pampas grass is an ornamental plant that thrives in West Texas

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, January 3, 2021 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Pampas grass is an ornamental plant that thrives in West Texas By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

It’s a new year! Every week during 2021 we are going to feature one (or two) of the plants on Permian Basin Master Gardener’s Plant List. This list has been put together specifically for the West Texas area. We will give pros and cons, as well as planting tips, and warnings. So here we go!

This is one of my favorite plants. Pampas grass is a great plant for an area that needs a large accent plant. It thrives with very little water and lots of sun. This grass grows large white plooms of feathery shoots.

First a warning. In other areas of the country this plant has been considered invasive. Probably because we have so little rain, that has not been the case here. However, a single plant in a small pot can grow as wide as 4’ and 8’ tall. I have two Pampas grasses and both are planted in an open area away from any structures.

It is best grown in full sun in the lawn or a flowerbed and not in a container. It can be grown as hedge but don’t plant against a driveway where it can block lines of sight.

Plant in well-drained soil in a hole that is three times as wide and three times as deep and the root system of the new plant. Place the plant in the center of the hole and backfill. Be gentle and pat down the soil around the plant. Water well.

This is a tough plant and can adapt to its location. During the first year water once every two weeks, more during drought. Once the plant is established you will only need to water three or four times a year.

In late winter, cut the plant down to about 15”. I (okay, my husband) uses an electric hedge trimmer for this task. Be careful, the leaves can be sharp on the edges when you pick them up. The grass grows in a clump and will begin to sprout once the weather warms up. It can be a task if you decide to remove it in future years. It has a large root system and will probably require a grubbing hoe.

The long plumes make wonderful additions to flower arrangements or alone in a vase.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, January 3, 2021 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
37°
Humidity: 57%
Winds: WSW at 7mph
Feels Like: 31°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 33°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 64°/Low 39°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 31°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]