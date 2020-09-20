  • September 20, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Mums provide colorful fall displays - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Mums provide colorful fall displays

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 20, 2020 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Mums provide colorful fall displays By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

Chrysanthemums or mums are a favorite plant for West Texas gardens. They are usually inexpensive and give color into the cooler months when everything else is slowing down. If planted in beds they work well for mass plantings. Add ornamental grasses for color and texture contrast.

Mums are considered perennials, but whether or not they come back next year depends on when you plant. Six weeks before the first freeze is the ideal time, which should be about mid to late September.

Plant in soil that is well drained. Planting in full sun (six to eight hours of sunlight) will produce better blooms than planting in partial shade. Fertilize with 5-10-10 to encourage growth and blooms. Once plants have bloomed and the blooms begin to fade, deadhead each plant. Deadheading is removing the spent blooms with scissors or clippers. This step will be well worth the trouble and will produce additional blooms. Water lightly three times a week.

Mums do not like heavy frosts and freezes so mulching is required to get the plants through the winter months. If you mulch, mums will usually leaf back out in the spring. They can live four to five years if given proper care.

Mums can also be grown in pots but usually will not survive the harsh winter temperatures without the protection of the ground soil and mulch. If grown in pots they should be considered an annual. Bringing them indoors or into a greenhouse may allow you to get additional growing seasons. Plant mums in pots with hardy fall vegetables such as kale or cabbage for a beautiful combination.

If you are using potted mums for decoration and color on your porch, combine the orange, bronze, cream or yellow plants with pumpkins or gourds.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, September 20, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
61°
Humidity: 74%
Winds: ESE at 7mph
Feels Like: 60°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 85°/Low 52°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the low 50s.

monday

weather
High 83°/Low 57°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 85°/Low 57°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]