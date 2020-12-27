  • December 27, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Moon gardens can be seen at night creating a unique experience - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Moon gardens can be seen at night creating a unique experience

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, December 27, 2020 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Moon gardens can be seen at night creating a unique experience By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

Once popular, white gardens or moon gardens seem to have lost their appeal. Perhaps because we spend more time inside than decades ago.

A moon garden will typically include plants with white flowers (which seem to glow) or variegated foliage, creating a multi-sensory experience. These colors are used because they can be seen at night which creates an air of mystery in a bed or yard.

Step one is to choose a site. It can be an area around a patio or your whole yard. It should be a spot that receives moonlight and can be seen from inside your home or patio.

Step two is planning. Pick out hardscape such as white rocks, marble chips and flagstone. A white background wall or fence will help reflect the light onto the plants. Moon shaped accessories will help to emphasize the night theme of your garden.

A comfortable bench or chair to enjoy the new garden and a glass of tea or your favorite beverage. White string lights can be used as well as safely placed candles. Remember to blow them out before you go in since a West Texas wind could be disastrous.

Water features will also help with reflection in your moon garden and you may have a few frogs move in which is a nice addition in the evenings. Choose plants that are highly scented.

Step three is the planting. Blackfoot Daisy, white Lantana, white Guara, Moonflower, Achillea yarrow, Frogfruit (ground cover), Alyssum, White Carpet Phlox, or Sweet Allysum are some of the choices you might consider.

For the variegated or accent plants you might consider Aztec Grass, Artemesia, Oregano, lemon yellow Rosemallow or palm grass.

Permian Basin Master Gardeners wishes you a Happy New Year, and Happy Gardening!

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, December 27, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
53°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: W at 7mph
Feels Like: 51°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 72°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 49°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 67°/Low 39°
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 47°/Low 25°
Considerably cloudy, windy. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]