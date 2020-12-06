MASTER GARDENERS: Great gift ideas for the gardener in your life

Have you finished shopping or have you yet to start? If you have a gardener, or someone yearning to garden, following are suggestions that might help you with your gifts.

The stores (and the internet) are full of outdoor ornaments. Bird houses, sun dials, a trellis or even a water garden.

Stocking stuffers are easy to find in the garden section of any store. Every gardener likes to have a few pair of gloves. When pruning roses it is nice to have a pair that is longer to keep from getting scratched. A pair of garden shoes that you can easily slip in and out of are available at local stores.

Most gardeners prefer a cart with four wheels as opposed to a wheelbarrow. A wheelbarrow tilts easily when carrying plants and mulch on uneven ground. When buying be sure you measure the width of your yard gate to be sure the cart will pass through.

Garden calendars are inexpensive and a great gift. Most have hints about what should be taken care of in that particular month. Try to find one that has a large square for each day since most serious gardeners make notes about what is planted and the date that plant should mature.

A magazine subscription (yes, those are still around) is also a good gift. Texas Gardener is one of my favorites. It is written by professors of Texas A&M and Master Gardeners from across the state.

A trip to one of the botanical gardens in Texas would be a welcome gift. Call and be sure about open hours and restrictions regarding Covid.

Local nurseries also sell gift certificates. I love to get those because I can buy plants, containers or mulch when I need it throughout the year.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.