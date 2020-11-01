  • November 1, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Go big or go home to achieve the outdoor space you want - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Go big or go home to achieve the outdoor space you want

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, November 1, 2020 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Go big or go home to achieve the outdoor space you want By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

“Significant Enclosure” is one of the gardening rules that most outdoor designers use. Our little farm has five acres and it was difficult to achieve that “homey, cozy” space I wanted. I finally decided I needed to have a separate space for each “project.” There are two fenced acres for the miniature donkeys, a fenced acre for my beloved chickens (1 rooster and 27 hens), a fenced acre in the front for the dogs and almost an acre for the house and backyard/vegetable gardens/outdoor living.

The outdoor living space is bordered on the North side by a very large and tall shop, on the west side by our house, with the south and east enclosed by an 8’ tall metal fence. Inside that is a large covered patio, a pool and a separate area of raised beds for vegetables. I was finally able to define an area as a “significant enclosure.” We need that feeling of being embraced by nature and having a place of refuge.

Within that area, walkways are a wonderful addition to any planned area. Remember 5’ is the minimum width of a walkway for two people walking side by side.

Hardscape is anything you use in your garden that is not alive. Several years ago I realized that I didn’t like the look of my yard. It was because everything was too small. Small pots, small statues. I started investing in large metal sculptures of birds, large fountains and pots. The difference is amazing. Go big or go home really is true. When we built our patio we built a very large one which has served several purposes. The large roof directs rainwater into my backyard and it cuts down on the area that might otherwise be planted in grass which would require water that I’m not willing to draw from the aquifer.

When you plant your beds always plant small plants in the front and large ones in the back, and don’t just plant three of the same plant, plant in masses. Fifteen of the same plant will give you a look that pops.

Last, it is “always better to plant a fifty cent plant in a $5.00 hole than a $5.00 plant in a fifty cent hole.” Always plant in amended soil by adding compost or your favorite amendment. Dig your hole 1-1/2 times wider than the width of the pot that the plant is currently living in. When you place the plant in the hole do not plant it any deeper than it is in the pot. I do always loosen the soil at the bottom of the hole to allow the roots easy access.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, November 1, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
55°
Humidity: 55%
Winds: NE at 14mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 71°/Low 41°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 72°/Low 47°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

tuesday

weather
High 77°/Low 48°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]