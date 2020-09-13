  • September 13, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Get a head start on spring by planting in the fall - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Get a head start on spring by planting in the fall

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, September 13, 2020 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Get a head start on spring by planting in the fall By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

Did you know that fall is the time to plant many things? Trees, shrubs, spring bulbs, strawberries and wildflowers are best planted in the fall which gives them a chance to develop a good root system before spring.

Wildflowers are best planted in October and are a beautiful addition to your landscape.

First, buy seeds from a reliable source. Check the internet for seed companies that offer seeds specifically for West Texas. When planting, lightly till the soil because seed to soil contact is needed for good germination. When the seeds are planted, tamp them down and water. During the fall and winter, keep the weeds out of the bed.

Potatoes can also be planted in the fall since they get a head start on the growing season. They will start to grow roots as soon as the temperature is right. If you plant in the fall your job is much easier than in the spring since you won’t have to work the soil.

First, you will need to purchase your seed potatoes. Since they are not readily available in the fall, you can plant whole potatoes in the fall. When selecting fall seed potatoes pick ones that are firm and look healthy, about the size of an egg or larger. Avoid soft, mushy potatoes.

Next, get the area ready that you plan to use to grow your potatoes. Use a no till system. Make a furrow and place the seed potatoes about 8” apart. Then cover with 2” of wood chips which will provide fertilizer to the plants. Add another 4” of wood chip mulch which will protect them from the winter cold. As the temperatures warm in the new year, your potatoes will begin to grow.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, September 13, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Partly Cloudy
67°
Humidity: 86%
Winds: E at 4mph
Feels Like: 67°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 82°/Low 64°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.

monday

weather
High 81°/Low 58°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 86°/Low 57°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 80s and lows in the upper 50s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]