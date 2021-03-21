  • March 21, 2021

MASTER GARDENERS: Drought-tolerant plant is perfect for an ornamental shrub - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Drought-tolerant plant is perfect for an ornamental shrub

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, March 21, 2021 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Drought-tolerant plant is perfect for an ornamental shrub By Debbie Roland and Emmy Ulmschneider Master Gardeners Odessa American

Another star from Permian Basin Master Gardeners Recommended Plant List is the Skeleton Leaf Goldeneye (Viguiera stenoloba). It is a member of the Asteraceae flower family, the largest of the flowering plants. You might already be familiar with sunflowers or asters. If you look closely at the flowers of sunflowers or asters you will see that the flower actually consists of two kinds of flowers: ray flowers around the outside and disc flowers in the center. It is one of the largest members of this family found in our area forming a green mound of aromatic leaves and perfect for an ornamental shrub. In its native habitat it is evergreen but this far north it is hardy to -10 degrees F.

This plant is native to rocky areas so well drained soil is a must. It grows from the Rio Grande Valley, west to the Trans-Pecos and to the Edwards Plateau and was named for the French botanist, Rene’ Viguier who was at the University of Caen until his death in 1931. The connection between the plant and the botanist is unknown.

Once established it is 3 feet tall and about two feet wide and flowers all through summer until fall. The flowers are yellow and daisy like.

Skeleton Leaf Goldeneye does great in full sun but can also take some light shade. You will need to water regularly until established but after that once every few weeks should be enough. Too much water will guarantee you will plenty of seedlings to share.

At the end of winter but before the plant begins emerging with new growth from the ground, it will need to be cut back. This pruning will encourage new growth. Without pruning, it gets leggy and scraggly.

The flowers on Skeleton Leaf Goldeneye is a nectar plant for butterflies and other insects, provides seeds for birds, is a larval food plant for butterflies and moths and the mounding growth provides cover. The foliage contains volatile oils, hence the name resin weed and has some resistance to deer.

Once established in your yard the heat tolerance is very high. If you want to see this plant, it lives happily in the garden at the Ector County Annex building on 8th Street in Odessa that is maintained by the local Master Gardeners.

With so much to offer, you can’t go wrong by inviting this plant into your yard.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, March 21, 2021 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
53°
Humidity: 43%
Winds: S at 18mph
Feels Like: 48°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 80°/Low 56°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 70°/Low 39°
Partly cloudy and windy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

wednesday

weather
High 70°/Low 38°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]