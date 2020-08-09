  • August 9, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Cilantro is cool-season crop, West Texas favorite - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Cilantro is cool-season crop, West Texas favorite

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, August 9, 2020 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Cilantro is cool-season crop, West Texas favorite By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

Cilantro is a popular spice in West Texas since it is widely used in Mexican food. People either love it (my husband and me) or they can’t stand it (my daughter). Most people who don’t like it say that it tastes like soap to them.

September will be time for the second planting of cilantro this year. Since it is a cool-season crop that does best in temperatures between 50 and 85 degrees, your first planting should have been in February for April harvest. The September planting will be ready to begin harvesting in November. Weekly succession planting will ensure you have a continuing crop.

There are three varieties of this plant: Long Standing, Leisure and Slo Bolt. The fresh green leaves are used in many dishes, including Mexican and Thai food, and are a great addition to salads, soups and salsa. When the plants bolt the seeds are referred to as coriander which has a flavor similar to an orange. Coriander adds flavor to cooked fruit, pastries and pickling spice.

Cilantro needs a well-drained fertile loam soil. Plant the seeds 1/4 to 1/2” deep, two inches apart in rows that are 15 inches apart. It is critical that it be kept moist during germination until the plants are established. You can reduce watering once established.

Harvesting can begin about 45 days after seeding. To harvest locate the main stem and cut the stem just above other growth on the plant. This will stimulate the plant to continue producing.

Cilantro should be fertilized twice during its growing season. Apply 1/2 teaspoon of 34-0-0 or 21-0-0 per square foot.

Once temperatures exceed 85 degrees the plant will bolt and produce coriander seeds which can be harvested and stored for cooking or replanting in February.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, August 9, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
78°
Humidity: 54%
Winds: S at 11mph
Feels Like: 78°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 73°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Sunshine. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.

tuesday

weather
High 101°/Low 75°
Sunny. Highs 99 to 103F and lows in the mid 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]