  • October 11, 2020

MASTER GARDENERS: Bulbs that grow well in West Texas weather - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

MASTER GARDENERS: Bulbs that grow well in West Texas weather

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:00 am

MASTER GARDENERS: Bulbs that grow well in West Texas weather By Debbie Roland Master Gardener Odessa American

One of my favorite flowers is the tulip but I have rarely had one grow well. Research shows that most parts of Texas don’t have the chilling requirements necessary to grow them. Bulbs that grow well are irises, day lilies, amaryllis, daffodils, rananculus, calla lilies and gladiola. Cannas are one of my favorites and actually grow from an eye root. They do well in the West Texas heat and range in size from 2’ to 6’ depending on which one you purchase. Be sure to read the package so that you get the height you need.

Since irises and cannas grow so well in our climate, gardeners are always digging them up to thin them out and are usually quite happy to share. Simply break apart the bulbs and plant according to directions below.

I made a recon run to one of the big box stores today to check on the availability of bulbs now. There were lots of daffodils available in a variety of colors, as well as crocus, leucojum, hyacinth, fritillaria, freesia, lilies in many colors (I purchased some that were so dark they are almost black), crocus and amaryllis. I also bought several packages of a “fragrant collection” which contains hyacinty pink surprise, hyacinth delft blue and muscari armeniacum.

Bulbs are planted in the fall, show themselves in the spring and decline in the heat of summer. You will need an area that is full sun and that have plenty of room to multiple for many years.

Loosen the soil to at least 6”. Add bulb fertilizer as recommended on the package to the bottom of the planting hole and cover with 2” of soil. Plant the bulb root side down with the pointed end up. Water well, then add an inch of mulch to conserve moisture.

Heads up for the vegetable gardeners: Also available were potatoes, onions and garlic. It is time to plant those as well.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, October 11, 2020 4:00 am. | Tags: , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
64°
Humidity: 26%
Winds: SW at 2mph
Feels Like: 64°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 96°/Low 59°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 82°/Low 54°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

tuesday

weather
High 90°/Low 61°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 90s and lows in the low 60s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]