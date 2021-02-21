  • February 21, 2021

GARDENING: Tips for successful onion growth - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Tips for successful onion growth

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, February 21, 2021 12:45 am

GARDENING: Tips for successful onion growth By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

When onions are first planted, their growth is concentrated on new roots and green leaves or tops. The onion will first form a top and then when a specific combination of daylight, darkness, and temperature is reached, bulb formation starts. The size of the mature onion bulb is dependent on the number and size of the tops. For each leaf, there will be a ring of onion; the larger the leaf, the larger the ring will be. The confusing part is that each variety needs a particular combination. For instance, a variety that needs many hours of summer light will not perform well in an area that receives fewer hours of light. Onion growers categorize onions in one of three ways: Short Day, Intermediate Day, and Long Day.

Onion plants are hardy and can withstand temperatures as low as 20o F. They should be set out 4 to 6 weeks prior to the date of the last average spring freeze.

When you obtain onion plants, they should be dry. Do not wet them or stick their roots in soil or water. Unpack your plants and store them in a cool, dry place until you plant them. Properly stored onion plants will last up to three weeks. Do not worry if the plants become dry. As soon as they are planted, they will “shoot” new roots and green tops.

Before obtaining your plants, you may want to begin soil preparation. Onions are best grown on raised beds at least 4 inches high and 20 inches wide. Onions need a very fertile and well-balanced soil. Organic gardeners should work in rich finished compost, high in Nitrogen and Phosphorus with plentiful minerals. Spread lime if soil is too acidic. If using commercial fertilizer (10-20-10), make a trench in the top of the bed 4 inches deep, distribute one-half cup of the fertilizer per 10 linear feet of row. Cover the fertilizer with 2 inches of soil.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, February 21, 2021 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
45°
Humidity: 65%
Winds: S at 16mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 64°/Low 37°
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 60°/Low 29°
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 20s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

tuesday

weather
High 71°/Low 41°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]