GARDENING: The dangers of over fertilizing

Most homeowners think they are doing good by their plants applying fertilizers. When applied correctly fertilizers are a great way to give your plants the healthy boost they need. Although fertilizer toxicity is possible. Neglecting and over loving your plants can sometimes cause similar issues. When you apply too much fertilizer to the soil the roots cannot properly take up water. Plants rely on osmotic pressure gradient in order to collect water. When the concentration of dissolved solids rises continuously from the soil around the roots to the core of the root the water will flow into the plant. When the pressure around the roots gets too high the flow of water is reversed. Your plant can no longer take up any water and the leaves will burn from a lack of available water to cool them.