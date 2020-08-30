  • August 30, 2020

GARDENING: The dangers of over fertilizing

GARDENING: The dangers of over fertilizing

Posted: Sunday, August 30, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: The dangers of over fertilizing By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

Most homeowners think they are doing good by their plants applying fertilizers. When applied correctly fertilizers are a great way to give your plants the healthy boost they need. Although fertilizer toxicity is possible. Neglecting and over loving your plants can sometimes cause similar issues. When you apply too much fertilizer to the soil the roots cannot properly take up water. Plants rely on osmotic pressure gradient in order to collect water. When the concentration of dissolved solids rises continuously from the soil around the roots to the core of the root the water will flow into the plant. When the pressure around the roots gets too high the flow of water is reversed. Your plant can no longer take up any water and the leaves will burn from a lack of available water to cool them.

If you have over fertilized your plant, you can save it by flushing out the soil with lots of water. If there is a crust of fertilizer visible scrape that soil off careful not to remover more than 1/4 in of soil. Prune away the dead leaves and ease up on your fertilizing schedule to prevent further burning.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, August 30, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

