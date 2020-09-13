  • September 13, 2020

GARDENING: Take advantage of the cooler weather

GARDENING: Take advantage of the cooler weather

Posted: Sunday, September 13, 2020 12:45 am

By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent

It is time to start your Fall plantings. It is important to know that there are still so many things that can grow during the cooler months. All gardening doesn’t happen during spring. During these months you should be taking out your summer flowers and veggies and cleaning out your beds.

It is the perfect time to begin planting cabbage, lettuce and spinach seeds. You can also begin planting herb seeds such as parsley, dill, fennel, garlic and cilantro. Your tomatoes and peppers should begin producing fruit again.

Your trees will begin losing their leaves and it is important to rake these up and add them to your compost pile. They are a hot commodity for any gardener who loves to compost so ask around your neighborhood if anyone needs some compost materials. Just make sure the leaves have not been treated with any chemicals.

Lastly make sure that you take advantage of the cooler weather to start planting some trees. The cooler temperatures will give the tree a better chance of establishing itself and have a great first bloom in the spring.

Fall doesn’t have to lack gardening, there are still so many things you can plant and grow during these months.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, September 13, 2020 12:45 am.

