  • January 17, 2021

GARDENING: Start tomatoes indoors before transplanting to the garden

GARDENING: Start tomatoes indoors before transplanting to the garden

Posted: Sunday, January 17, 2021 12:45 am

By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent

Tomatoes do well when they are started from seed indoors in January. To start your seeds use a container of well moistened seed starting mix. Make shallow furrows with a pencil or a chopstick about 1/4 inch deep. Sow seeds by dropping them along the bottom furrows 1/2 an inch apart. Cover each seed with soil about 1/4 inch deep. Water the soil gently and attach labels to each variety. Place the container indoors or in a warm place that is 75-80 degrees fare height.

The seeds will need a good light source so place them under a window or under a UV grow light. In about a week you should have geminated seedlings. After about two weeks you should see signs of leaves above the soil surface, these are called cotyledons. After about a month you will finally begin to see ‘true’ tomato leaves. At this point they need to be transplanted to larger containers. Do this carefully to avoid damaging root tissue.

Once spring weather warms up to about 55 degrees you can finally bring your tomato transplants out into the garden. They should be well rooted and established by then.

You can also choose to wait for tomato seedlings to be available at your local garden store but starting them from seed can provide a sense of accomplishment that you grew your tomatoes from tiny seeds all on your own.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, January 17, 2021 12:45 am.

