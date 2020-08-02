  • August 2, 2020

GARDENING: St. Augustine grass requires care - Odessa American: Gardening

GARDENING: St. Augustine grass requires care

Posted: Sunday, August 2, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: St. Augustine grass requires care By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

St. Augustine grass is a great warm season shade tolerant variety. Although it is shade tolerant it will still need a daily minimum of 4-6 hours of sunlight. When establishing a warm season grass it is important to plant during warmer months when the grass is actively growing and establishing roots. Ideally you should plant St. Augustine in late spring or early summer to avoid the stress of prolonged triple digit heat. St Augustine prefers to be mowed at about 2-4 inches in height. Because turfgrass clippings are rich with nutrients it is often recommended you leave them on the ground as a mulch. Avoid returning clippings if the grass is diseased or has many weeds in it to reduce spread.

St. Augustine grass is susceptible to turfgrass diseases such as large patch. Large patch is characterized as large circular patterns with yellow to orange outer borders. Diseased shoots will easily pull from the ground due to their damaged roots.

St. Augustine grass is also susceptible to take all root rot, this is characterized by large patches of chlorotic leaves followed by the dying off patches off grass. Showing large patches of bare soil.

Cinch bugs also commonly attack St. Augustine grass, you can test for the presence of these insects with an empty coffee tin, some water and soap. Stick the tin into the ground and fill the can with the soapy water, this will cause the insects to come up and you can identify their presence in your yard. A photo of a recommended St. Augustine care calendar is attached with this article.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org. You can email Jeanette at Jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu with questions.

