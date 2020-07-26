GARDENING: Simple test may solve turfgrass issues

Turfgrass issues are the most common questions I receive to my office. Sometimes the issue can be solved by a simple water audit. Check how much water and how efficiently your irrigation system is working. You can perform a simple catch can test to figure out how well water is being distributed throughout your landscape.

The root zone is typically 6 inches deep and 1 inch of water can fill this root zone. Sometimes irrigation systems will apply water faster than the soil can absorb it. To perform a catch can test follow the steps below that can be found at wateruniversity.tamu.edu.

1. Place 5 to 9 catch cans (tuna or cat food cans work great) in each irrigation zone or station.

2. To determine how much water is applied to each area, run each zone with spray nozzles for 5 minutes; run 10-15 minutes for zones with rotors. Measure the amount of water in each catch can at the end of the specified time.

3. To determine run time (time each station should run), use this example: if there is ¼ inch of water in each catch can after running for 5 minutes, to apply 1 inch of water, set the run time for 20 minutes (this is just an example; your measurements could vary greatly). Some irrigation systems apply water faster than the ground will absorb 1 inch of the water. To avoid water running off the landscape into the street, you may need to run these stations several short times instead of one long time. With this example, set the controller to run 10 minutes 2 times. (See ‘Cycle and Soak’ and ‘Aerate Lawn Area’ for more ideas.)

4. If the water levels in the catch cans are equal or near equal, your irrigation system is working efficiently (distributing water evenly).

5. Test each zone. Water application and distribution can vary by zone.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org. You can email Jeanette at Jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu with questions.