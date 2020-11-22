  • November 22, 2020

GARDENING: Show off your pecans - Odessa American: Gardening

GARDENING: Show off your pecans

Posted: Sunday, November 22, 2020 12:45 am

By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent

There will be a Pecan Show on Dec. 4 at the Midland Extension Office, 2445 E. Highway 80.

The judge will be Bob Whitney, a former AgriLife Extension agent with extensive international agriculture experience.

You can drop off your entries either at the Midland or Ector office by 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

To enter:

  • Must be an Ector or Midland County resident.
  • Pecans must be current year crop 42 nuts of each variety, only one entry per variety.
  • Do not wash or polish pecans.
  • Bring entries in Ziplock bags, labeled with name, address, phone number, email address, and variety name.

Grand prize will be $50, and reserve prize will be $25 for the following categories: classic and new, commercial, and natives.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

