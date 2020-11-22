GARDENING: Show off your pecans

There will be a Pecan Show on Dec. 4 at the Midland Extension Office, 2445 E. Highway 80.

The judge will be Bob Whitney, a former AgriLife Extension agent with extensive international agriculture experience.

You can drop off your entries either at the Midland or Ector office by 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

To enter:

Must be an Ector or Midland County resident.

Pecans must be current year crop 42 nuts of each variety, only one entry per variety.

Do not wash or polish pecans.

Bring entries in Ziplock bags, labeled with name, address, phone number, email address, and variety name.

Grand prize will be $50, and reserve prize will be $25 for the following categories: classic and new, commercial, and natives.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland, email jeanette.castanon@ag.tamu.edu or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.