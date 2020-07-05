GARDENING: Rose rosette can devastate your garden

Rose rosette is a devastating virus once it reaches your rose garden. There is no ‘cure’ or treatments on the market besides pulling out infected shrubs. It is important to know what to look out for to ensure that you do not devastate your rose garden by further spreading this plant disease.

Rose rosette virus is the viral pathogen that causes rose rosette disease. We do have rare occurrences of it her in the Permian basin. Symptoms to look out for are abnormal reddening of leaves and stems, unusual rubbery thorns, deformed leaves and witches’ broom.

Rose rosette can only replicate inside of living plant cells, the virus is transmitted by a small eriophyid mite. The mites are easily spread through the wind and the mite can also walk to neighboring plants. The mite acquires the virus by feeding on infected plants. Disease transmission occurs more often in the summer. The virus is systemic and will infect the entire plant.

There are no known control treatments for roses infected with the virus and all cultivars seem to be susceptible. When symptoms appear rule out possible mimics such as nutritional deficiencies as well as chemical bur. You can submit a sample to the plant diagnostic clinic at Texas A&M the form can be found online at plantclinic.tamu.edu.

Early detection is the key, if you see symptoms and want to remove the plant make sure to place a large trash bag over the plant to reduce the spread of the mite. Always sanitize your tools the virus can spread through unsanitary pruning practices.

Much of the research on the virus is ongoing, as new information is discovered recommendation practices may change.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.