  • July 5, 2020

GARDENING: Rose rosette can devastate your garden - Odessa American: Gardening

e-Edition Subscribe

GARDENING: Rose rosette can devastate your garden

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Sunday, July 5, 2020 12:45 am

GARDENING: Rose rosette can devastate your garden By Jeanette Castanon, Ector County Extension Agent Odessa American

Rose rosette is a devastating virus once it reaches your rose garden. There is no ‘cure’ or treatments on the market besides pulling out infected shrubs. It is important to know what to look out for to ensure that you do not devastate your rose garden by further spreading this plant disease.

Rose rosette virus is the viral pathogen that causes rose rosette disease. We do have rare occurrences of it her in the Permian basin. Symptoms to look out for are abnormal reddening of leaves and stems, unusual rubbery thorns, deformed leaves and witches’ broom.

Rose rosette can only replicate inside of living plant cells, the virus is transmitted by a small eriophyid mite. The mites are easily spread through the wind and the mite can also walk to neighboring plants. The mite acquires the virus by feeding on infected plants. Disease transmission occurs more often in the summer. The virus is systemic and will infect the entire plant.

There are no known control treatments for roses infected with the virus and all cultivars seem to be susceptible. When symptoms appear rule out possible mimics such as nutritional deficiencies as well as chemical bur. You can submit a sample to the plant diagnostic clinic at Texas A&M the form can be found online at plantclinic.tamu.edu.

Early detection is the key, if you see symptoms and want to remove the plant make sure to place a large trash bag over the plant to reduce the spread of the mite. Always sanitize your tools the virus can spread through unsanitary pruning practices.

Much of the research on the virus is ongoing, as new information is discovered recommendation practices may change.

For more information, call the AgriLife office at 498-4071 in Odessa or at 686-4700 in Midland or visit aggie-horticulture.tamu.edu or westtexasgardening.org.

Posted in on Sunday, July 5, 2020 12:45 am. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
86°
Humidity: 31%
Winds: S at 9mph
Feels Like: 86°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 100°/Low 75°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

sunday

weather
High 100°/Low 71°
Mostly sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

monday

weather
High 96°/Low 73°
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 90s and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]