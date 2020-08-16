GARDENING: Removing nutsedge weed

Yellow Nutsedge is a common weed that is very aggressive and difficult to eradicate. It can sometimes look like a different type of grass growing in your lawn. An easy way to distinguish it is by holding it between two fingers and rolling it. If you feel “edges” it is a sedge, a trick I learned in college for remembering this was ‘sedges have edges’. Nutsedge is a perennial plant that reproduces by small underground tubers that form at the end of the plant’s rhizomes. A single plant can produce hundreds of tubers in the summer months. Making this plant extremely competitive and difficult to completely eradicate.

Some easy cultural problems associated with yellow nutsedge include poorly drained soil. The nutsedge attacks and establishes in these environments. Ensuring that your grass is dense and healthy helps it compete better with weeds. Proper fall fertilization, proper irrigation as well as frequent mowing at the proper height will help your grass.

Some herbicide options include any with the active ingredient halosulfuron or sulfentrazone have been shown to reduce yellow nutsedge. Although herbicides will help it may take multiple applications. Make sure when applying herbicides to follow the directions on the bottle for the best results. Remember that herbicides that are labeled for broadleaf’s will not affect nutsedge because it is classified as a sedge.

Late spring/ early summer is the ideal time to apply herbicide on sedges. This is because it is actively growing and had yet to seed out and create tubers that will persist the following year.

